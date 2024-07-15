Trump Proves in Unhinged Post That Shooting Hasn’t Changed Anything

Giuliani’s creditors can also try to seize his other assets, which include bank accounts, his collection of luxury watches, his Mercedes-Benz sports car, three New York Yankees World Series rings, and other baseball memorabilia. Giuliani’s creditors accuse him of downplaying how much these items are worth or failing to acknowledge them altogether.

Giuliani does not manage his money well. He lost his accountant in May, and, despite his many debts, still spends extravagantly while blowing off his financial responsibilities. He didn’t pay back his accountants, lawyers, or his ex-wife. Lately, in a desperate attempt to make money, he even tried to sell his own coffee.

The rest of his life isn’t going well either. Giuliani was disbarred from practicing law earlier this month over his false statements on the 2020 election and is facing criminal charges in Arizona over his election misdeeds after a comical attempt to avoid being served. His old client Trump still owes him $2 million in unpaid legal fees, but aside from throwing the odd fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, hasn’t helped his ex-lawyer. It looks like Rudy may soon hit rock bottom.