Watch: Tim Walz’s Epic Pep Talk at Football Practice Goes Viral
Kamala Harris’s running mate delivered a rousing speech on the similarities between football and politics.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz showed off his football coach pep
talk skills speaking to a high school football team in western
Pennsylvania on Sunday.
At a campaign stop, the former high school teacher and football coach spoke on the field
to Aliquippa High School football players, many of whom were likely too
young to even vote, and linked the values of the sport to democracy.
“Politics isn’t that much different than this,”
said Walz, who helped rebuild the Mankato West Scarlets and led them to
victory in 1999. “It’s about setting a future goal and trying to reach
it. It’s about doing it with dignity and hard work.”
Walz described the fourth quarter of a game where players have to trust their teammates.
“Our
country’s not that different,” he continued. “Our neighbors want to be
with you. Our neighbors want to do what’s right. And the more we figure
out that we’re in this thing together, and we have more in common than
we have separated. We’re going to do a heck of a lot better.”
He urged the students not to turn away from politics, despite political conversations feeling “pretty ugly” and “pretty negative” these days.
That
negativity can be seen in many Republicans claiming that Walz is lying
about coaching his winning team. One recent social media post was shared 5,000 times before it was deemed misinformation.
Clearly, the Harris campaign has a different understanding of “locker room talk” than its opponents.