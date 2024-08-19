Watch: Tim Walz’s Epic Pep Talk at Football Practice Goes Viral

Harris “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations, and then laughed about it, when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said at the time. “She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row, until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place—that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Harris responded saying that she was proud of her record, and “proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches, or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor, but actually doing the work.” Harris also said she’d hoped to legalize marijuana.

Gabbard insisted that Harris had blocked evidence in a death row case. Gabbard was referring to the case of Kevin Cooper, a man who maintained his innocence on death row for 39 years before he was released. In 2016, while Harris was running for Senate, Cooper’s attorneys asked for new DNA testing, which they were confident would exonerate him. Harris’s office refused to allow the testing, and later said that she had not been involved in the decision.