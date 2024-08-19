Trump Insists He’s “Extremely Normal” During Incredibly Weird Speech

“We’re like you, we’re exactly like you,” the Epstein-socializing, family-separating, woman-hating, millionaire former reality TV star and convicted felon said about himself and his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, who became the target of an online joke that he had screwed a couch.

“He is weird,” Trump continued, referring to Walz. “Did you ever see him go on the stage and go, like, crazy? Between his movement and her laugh, there’s a lot of crazy. I’d say a step further than weird, weird is a nice word by comparison.”

Trump: He said we are weird. That JD and I are weird. I think we are extremely normal people. He is weird. pic.twitter.com/Zd8HBxHUwg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2024

But just moments earlier, Trump had failed to demonstrate how not weird he is by refusing, once again, to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election and, later, choosing to refer to himself in the third person.