Obama Hilariously Torches Trump’s Pathetic Obsession During DNC Speech
Barack Obama called out Donald Trump for refusing to let go of crowd sizes.
Night two of the Democratic National Convention was all about building a sense of unity among Americans. The star-studded lineup urged patience as people work out their political differences to rally behind presidential candidates who will fight for the good of the American people rather than for their own benefit. But it also included several memorable quips that didn’t land anywhere near the high road.
During an impassioned speech formally endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama cut Donald Trump down to size, referring to the Republican nominee’s act as “stale,” calling his unmoderated bloviating “dangerous,” and describing his behavior in-office as singularly self-serving and intentionally divisive.
But Obama also included one jab at Trump that is likely to stick with him: a comment on his so-called “crowd size.”
“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he is afraid of losing to Kamala.”
“There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he added, bringing his hands together to illustrate Trump’s “tiny size” while feigning shock at the crowd’s uproar.