J.D. Vance Makes Wild Claim of What “Normal” Women Care About

“What do you say to suburban women out there who are marinating in this propaganda?” prompted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, claiming that some women have fallen into the belief that abortion is banned nationally.

“Well, first of all, I don’t buy that, Laura,” Vance said. “I think most suburban women care about the normal things that most Americans care about.”

JD Vance says it’s not “normal” for women to care about their reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/xiKiie4f64 — Ben Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@meiselasb) August 15, 2024

But Vance’s assumption that suburban women don’t care about abortion is plainly wrong—and Trump’s campaign might be doing better in the polls if they paid attention to the data. An April Wall Street Journal poll found that abortion ranked head and shoulders above other issues in seven battleground states, with 39 percent of surveyed suburban women describing it as a “make or break” issue in the 2024 election.

