MAGA Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter at DNC
Donald Trump’s supporters are suddenly obsessed with Ella Emhoff for some reason.
Conservatives are freaking out about Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter after she … did nothing but exist.
As Harris’s husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff watched on at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, his children Cole and Ella Emhoff stood by his side. Ella, a 25-year-old fashion designer, rocked the Harris-Walz camo hat, campaign swag that was so popular it sold out in just 30 minutes.
As the family shared a proud moment, Republicans zeroed in on Harris and Emhoff’s daughter and began critiquing her looks, her body language, and her love for her dad.
“Totally not weird,” wrote Charlie Kirk, who was already having a rough time at the DNC.
“Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter looks like she is ready to assassinate a former President tonight,” wrote a conservative Twitch streamer, seemingly referring to the shooter who targeted Trump last month.
“This is how Kamala Harris’s step daughter Ella Emhoff dressed to see her step mother during one of the most important moments of her career at the DNC,” wrote right-wing media personality Oli London. (London perhaps shouldn’t talk about looks when he made a name for himself by engaging in extreme ethnic plastic surgery procedures.)
Others went so far as to try to “trans-vestigate” Ella Emhoff and accuse her of being a man.
“This is Kamala’s family. Beyond parody,” the account End Wokeness posted, sharing a normal video of Emhoff speaking with his two children. Again, it’s unclear what exactly is supposed to be weird here.
According to conservatives, when Trump gets touchy with his daughter, it’s normal. But when a daughter hugs her dad in an important moment in their life, it’s strange beyond belief. Totally makes sense!