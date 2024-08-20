Trump Derails Weird Speech on Crime to Complain Women Hate Him

“So, guys are walking into stores with calculators,” Trump said, turning to the officers standing behind him. “Did you know that they have calculators? They’re adding it up, they want to make sure they’re under $950. But it didn’t matter because they didn’t prosecute the ones that went over it.”

The Golden State’s penal code says nothing of the sort. Instead, it states that shoplifters who steal under $950 are charged with a misdemeanor, and those who steal more are charged with a felony. Even if the law said what Trump keeps insisting it does, which it doesn’t, it’s not clear that Harris had anything to do with the law being passed, or with “that horrible shoplifting epidemic” he blamed her for.

While Trump’s speech was meant to focus on crime and safety, he was miraculously able to deliver the exact same talking points he’d made at every speaking event for the past week. He did make one new, but ultimately unsurprising claim, about his apparent lack of support from female voters.