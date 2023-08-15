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Georgia Secretary of State Shuts Down Trump in Two Sentences

Brad Raffensperger made his views clear after Trump’s latest indictment.

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Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shared strong words on Tuesday morning in response to the new indictment against former president Donald Trump out of Fulton County.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

The new indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges Trump on 13 counts for his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. The indictment also cites a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger, in which the former president begged him to “find” the 11,780 votes Trump needed to win Georgia.

Last week, Trump’s lawyer John F. Lauro faced criticism when he said that Trump’s request for Raffensperger to conjure the fictional votes was “was an aspirational ask.” Now, Trump’s “ask” is officially listed in the charges against him.

Raffensperger’s comment is a solid condemnation of Trump’s illegal actions, blatant disregard for the law, and willingness to attack democracy if it suits him. This is the fourth indictment against Donald Trump, and the second for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

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“Recalculate Motherf**er:” Republican Rep. Curses Out Police in New Video

New bodycam footage shows “Back the Blue” Representative Ronny Jackson berating police officers.

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Newly released video shows “Back the Blue” Republican Representative Ronny Jackson spewing a profanity-laced tirade at state troopers who were trying to detain him last month.

The bodycam footage shows Jackson was tackled to the ground by a Department of Public Safety trooper at the White Deer Rodeo near Amarillo, Texas. As he was lifted off the ground, he began loudly swearing at the DPS trooper.

“You are a fucking full-on dick,” he can be heard shouting in the footage provided by DPS and posted by The Texas Tribune on Monday. “You better recalculate motherfucker!”

According to the Tribune, the DPS trooper was attempting to remove Jackson so that EMS could respond to a medical emergency involving a teenage girl at the rodeo. In the video, a DPS trooper repeatedly told Jackson to move so that EMS could attend to the teenager. The Republican congressman, who was formerly Donald Trump’s physician, refused to step aside.

On Monday night, Jackson tweeted that he was glad that the video of this altercation had become public because it “shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress.”

While Jackson doesn’t seem to be embarrassed by his actions, he probably should be, if only because he has been an outspoken pro-police advocate.

In May 2021, Jackson tweeted, “Unlike our President, I will ALWAYS stand by our country’s police officers. BACK THE BLUE!” Apparently standing by police officers can also mean berating them.

Jackson showed some remorse on Monday and tweeted, “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances.”

However, he still went on to criticize the police, adding, “We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them.”

It seems that Jackson’s determination to back the blue doesn’t apply to his own belligerent conduct.

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Trump Promises to Finally Prove Voter Fraud in 2020 Election (It Is 2023)

Trump was once again indicted for his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election, and he once again started talking about a rigged election.

Donald Trump
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True to form, Donald Trump is handling his latest indictment terribly.

The former president was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday. He and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

Trump has already tried to get the Georgia case thrown out, and on Tuesday morning, he claimed he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others—There will be a complete EXONERATION!” he said on Truth Social.

Screenshot via Truth Social

He then followed the post up with this completely normal, very rational second post:

Screenshot via Truth Social

Trump is reportedly “scared shitless” by the thought of being held accountable for anything. He made multiple attempts to block the Georgia investigation, arguing it was unconstitutional and that the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, had a conflict of interest because she did previous work for Democrats. Both a Georgia judge and the state Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request.

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Georgia Indictment: Trump Was Prepping Voter Fraud Claims Long Before Election

Trump knew what he was doing all along.

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Donald Trump was indicted on Monday for a fourth time, and the second time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. But the newest indictment out of Georgia sheds light on how Trump was planning to push claims of voter fraud even before Election Day.

On November 4, 2020, Trump made a nationally televised speech in which he falsely declared victory in the 2020 presidential election. (The results of the election and Biden’s victory were not official until November 7.)

And according to the new indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump had drafted talking points about voter fraud long before Election Day.

On October 31, four days before Trump gave that speech, he apparently discussed a draft speech he planned to give, in which he would falsely declare victory and make false claims of voter fraud. The indictment says that he discussed this speech with an “unindicted co-conspirator.”

In other words, Trump was so determined to hold onto power that he made plans to claim voter fraud before votes were even counted—a conspiracy, if you will. This speech is a damning piece of evidence against Trump, and the indictment calls it “an overt act in the furtherance of conspiracy.”

Much of Trump’s legal defense until now has rested on the argument that the former president did not know he actually lost the election. The indictment out of Fulton County certainly makes it harder to push that line of defense.

The former president and 18 of his top allies have been charged with engaging “in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.” And if convicted, he won’t be able to pardon himself out of it.

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Trump Can’t Pardon Himself Out of the Georgia Indictment

And a Republican governor can’t save him either.

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Donald Trump won’t be able to easily escape his latest indictment.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday. He and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not been set for Trump’s arraignment, but arrest warrants have been issued for him and the other co-defendants. They have until August 25 at noon to surrender to state authorities.

Shockingly, Trump is still the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. And if he were to win in 2024, he would very likely try to pardon himself for the federal charges against him. He reportedly already considered doing so just before he left office.

But he won’t be able to snap his fingers and make the Georgia charges go away.

In a state case, Trump wouldn’t be able to self-pardon—and when it comes to Georgia, a Republican governor wouldn’t be able to save him either.

Georgia is one of just five states that does not issue pardons through the governor’s office. The state’s constitution dictates that pardons are determined by the Board of Paroles and Pardons. The board’s five members are appointed for seven-year terms by the governor and then confirmed by the state Senate. From then on, they operate as an independent body.

To be eligible for a pardon, a person must have completed a “full sentence obligation” and paid all fines. They must also have been “free of supervision (custodial or non-custodial) and/or criminal involvement” for five consecutive years after completing their sentence and for the five consecutive years before applying for a pardon.

So if Trump is found guilty, it will be at least five years before he can even ask for a pardon. It will be even longer if he is actually forced to serve a prison sentence. Racketeering charges in Georgia carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison and/or a minimum fine of $25,000.

A big part of why Trump is running for president is likely so he can simply stay out of prison. It’s looking like that may no longer be an option.

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