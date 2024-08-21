Teamsters Perfectly Roast Trump and Their Boss in Bold DNC Move
Teamsters President Sean O’Brien was not invited to the DNC, but some of his union members were.
A group of retired Teamsters took the stage at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, in a move that both signaled their support for Kamala Harris and a subtle snub to their leader, who had backed Donald Trump last month.
Senator Gary Peters from Michigan initially appeared on stage, but he was just the opening act.
“On the other hand, we have Donald Trump and J.D. Vance,” Peters said, comparing the Republican ticket to Harris and Tim Walz. “And let’s be clear. If they win, if they win, working people like my friends here from the Teamsters will pay the price.”
As he spoke, more than two dozen Teamsters entered on stage, standing on either side of him.
“Their Project 2025 agenda is the same old same old. Gut overtime pay. Cut healthcare programs. And give billions in tax breaks to billionaires!” Peters said.
“We, we cannot let that happen. And we will not let that happen!”
Peters turned over the stage to Kenneth Stribling, a retired Teamster and president of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions. Stribling spoke about learning that his monthly pension would be reduced in half in 2025, and organizing with other retirees to make it right.
“Finally, we had a breakthrough. After 50 days in office, the Biden-Harris administration passed the American Rescue Plan, including the Butch Lewis Act. They got it done without one single Republican vote in Congress. They saved over one million pensions, including 33,000 from my state Wisconsin. 52,000 from Pennsylvania. 61,000 from Michigan,” Stribling said.
“As president, I know Kamala Harris will have our backs. She will fight for our retirement, social security, and Medicare.”
Last month, Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, became the first union leader to speak at the Republican National Convention, during which he painted Trump as an “ally for the working class.” A month or so later, Trump praised Elon Musk for firing striking workers, and O’Brien condemned the comment, calling it “economic terrorism.”
O’Brien reportedly did not hear back from the DNC about his request to speak.
As of Tuesday, two local Teamsters unions and a regional council on the West Coast had announced that they had endorsed Harris, despite the fact that Teamsters International has not endorsed her—a clear sign of dissension with O’Brien.