Pro-Trump Activists’ Attempt to Infiltrate DNC Goes Hilariously Awry
Far-right commentators Jack Posobiec and Charlie Kirk went to the DNC. It did not go well for them.
Far-right activists allied with Donald Trump attempted to attend the Democratic National Convention in an attempt to troll liberals. But instead, they found themselves brutally rebuffed at every turn, broadcasting their own humiliation.
White nationalist Charlie Kirk showed up at the DNC on Monday. Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, is working in tandem with Trump’s campaign, which has outsourced some of its canvassing work to the advocacy arm of the conservative youth organization, Turning Point Action.
Kirk seemed to have a tough time making friends at the event. Parker Short, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, immediately approached Kirk, going in on the far-right influencer.
“We have a Republican governor and Republican secretary of state in Georgia that approved our elections, and Donald Trump said that wasn’t constitutional. Donald Trump tried to undermine our Constitution,” Short said, pointing aggressively at Kirk.
“Dude, you’re at a 10. I just walked in. I’m here to just learn,” Kirk said.
“You’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to stop our democracy,” Short replied. “Donald Trump called the secretary of state of Georgia and told him to ‘find him some votes.’”
“So let me ask you one question. I just have one question for you,” Kirk said, interrupting him. “What is a woman?”
“Oh my GOD,” Short replied, starting to walk off. “That is so fucking weird, y’all. Maybe you should meet one!”
“I’m married to one,” Kirk said after him.
“Same!” Short shouted over his shoulder.
Kirk posted the video to his own X account, a decision that astounded many online, who thought it was brutally humiliating for the misogynistic right-winger.
Later, when Kirk tried to approach Hasan Piker, the leftist streamer, he was brutally snubbed.
Kirk wasn’t the only right-wing influencer to attend the Democratic event. Far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who started the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, was also in Chicago on Monday. Posobiec co-wrote the books Unhumans, a violent book that decries all progressives as secret communists and all secret communists as sub-human. If that seems extreme, know that J.D. Vance seems to agree with him—he even helped to promote the book.
Posobiec attempted to troll protesters and DNC attendees, interviewing them undercover for his show Human Events, which was being broadcast on the far-right network Real America’s Voice. Unfortunately for him, he ran into Amanda Moore, a journalist who spent 11 months undercover with the alt-right.
“I just want to check,” Posobiec said, approaching Moore and another person. “Are you upset because you couldn’t get into the abortion van on time?”
“I don’t understand what you’re talking about,” Moore replied.
“Because I understand they said they ran out of pills, they ran out of vasectomies,” Posobiec said. “Are you so upset because you couldn’t get into the abortion van on time that it’s causing you mental distress and anguish?”
“I don’t understand why would I need [to get] into the abortion van?” Moore said.
“Oh, because you’re with the guys with the vasectomies, you’re on the vasectomy side of this!” Posobiec said, clearly thinking he had tricked her.
“It’s because I’m not fucking anybody currently. So like, I don’t understand. Do you understand?” Moore said.
“They will cut this if there’s language,” Posobiec said quickly.
“I don’t give a fuck Jack, I’m talking to you,” Moore replied. As the audio of the interview cut in and out, it was clear Moore was taking him to task, as Posobiec hurriedly tried to end the interview.
“I can, but we can’t, can’t have the language,” Posobiec said.
“Then walk away, asshole!” Moore shouted.
Posobeic quickly became the troll-ee as opposed to the troller. In another interview clip, inexplicably posted to his show’s account, Posobiec spoke to the person with Moore, an activist who goes by the name Anarchy Princess, who was very plainly messing with him.
“How many abortions have you had? How many abortions have you had? How many abortions have you had today?” asked Posobiec, ever the deft interviewer.
“I’m getting paid by George Soros to have an abortion on the stage, with no drugs,” Anarchy Princess replied simply.
“Which way are you going?” asked Posobiec, another intrepid question.
“What do you mean which way?” she asked.
“Which type of abortion?” Posobiec responded.
“What kind of abortions are there, Jack?”
“There’s pills, there’s tools, there’s a number of ways,” Posobiec said, seeming unsure.
“So, it’s going to be on stage. So, a normal person would think that they would use tools, right? And vacuum it out and do all of that. Like if I took a pill that takes several days, and nothing happens, you won’t see anything. So, you should probably study how female anatomy works,” Anarchy Princess quipped.