Trump Spews Gruesome Assault Details in Disturbing Immigration Rant

DEMS: Let's have a more joyful politics!



TRUMP: *at the border highlighting horrible incidents of brutal crimes and pushing collective guilt on migrants* pic.twitter.com/tqw98oCFtF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

During his address, Trump invited Patty Morin to speak. Morin is the mother of Rachel Morin, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Maryland in 2023, allegedly by a migrant from El Salvador. Morin spoke emotionally about the devastating loss of her daughter, which compelled her to speak on behalf of Trump.

“I really want our words to be heard, and I really want you to take to heart what I’m saying. We’re not here for a political stand—although we are,” Morin said. “We’re here because we’re losing our moms, our daughters, our children to criminals. That shouldn’t happen.”

Trump and other MAGA figures have repeatedly highlighted Morin’s story as a tool to criticize the Biden administration’s efforts to expand legal protections for undocumented immigrants. Rachel’s brother was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention last month.