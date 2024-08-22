Watch: MyPillow CEO Loses Fight With 12-Year-Old Child at DNC
MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell decided to go “undercover” at the Democratic National Convention—only to end up in the saddest fight ever.
Like other right-wingers, including Matt Walsh, the MyPillow CEO has found his way into the DNC sporting a disguise: shaving off his legendary mustache. He announced he did so “in order to go undercover at the DNC and deliver FrankSpeech viewers undercover footage,” referring to his conservative news website. Instead, all he did was fight a child.
On Wednesday, the disgraced CEO was spotted fighting with 12-year-old content creator Knowa De Brasco.
Taking questions from the Democratic influencer, Lindell refused to cite sources for his election denial claims.
“They just found 257,000 votes … that are missing from the 2020 election,” Lindell shouted at the child.
“So your source is ‘trust me bro?’” Knowa shot back. “Alright, you’re full of crap.”
Lindell was not the only Republican weirdo to get schooled by Knowa. Charlie Kirk, who also somehow got into the convention, was also caught on video embarrassing himself.
“Why did you say that the civil rights bill should be overturned,” the teenager asked the conservative infiltrator. “I didn’t say that,” said Kirk, “I said it was a mistake.”