Trump Goes off the Deep End During Kamala Harris’s DNC Speech
Donald Trump had a full-blown meltdown during Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.
While Kamala Harris was making her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump was melting down on Truth Social.
The former president and convicted felon promised to give a “Play by Play” of her speech, and it ended up being a long string of whining.
“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” Trump began. It didn’t get any better from there.
“She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!” Trump posted, accompanied by a video disparaging Harris’s record as a prosecutor in the city. And ever self-conscious, he posted “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” when Harris started criticizing him.
Occasionally, some of his posts veered into all-caps, probably when he was particularly upset, like when the Project 2025 manifesto was mentioned: “LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, AND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!” (She wasn’t lying.)
Trump closed with the emphatic message: “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!”
Harris’s entry into the presidential race has put Trump off of his game, as he’s still unable to come up with a good insult of the vice president. He and his running mate J.D. Vance have also struggled to respond to the simple criticism that they’re weird. It must really get under Trump’s skin that the Democratic National Convention has had better ratings than the RNC, and by all accounts, Harris’s keynote address was better received than his convention speech. In the end, he’s just coming across as desperately deranged.