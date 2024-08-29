Panicking Trump Begs CNN to Bully Harris in Her First Interview
Donald Trump is desperate for Kamala Harris to look bad.
Donald Trump has begun pestering CNN’s Dana Bash to ask hard-hitting questions of Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz during their interview, which airs Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. E.T.
The interview was filmed around 1:45 p.m. according to The New York Times, so Trump started his day early by pushing for Bash to seize the opportunity to speak to Harris and Walz.
“Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today. If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???”
“Also, the interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles, and under no circumstances should the transcript be allowed to be changed in any way, shape, or form,” Trump wrote, echoing right-wing critics who say Harris should appear alone and will use Walz as a crutch in their first major interview since receiving the Democratic Party’s nomination.
In Trump’s first interview after being nominated at the Republican National Convention in July, Trump and J.D. Vance appeared together in an interview with Fox’s Jesse Waters, who tends to go for sexist comments over hard-hitting questions. During the interview, Trump shyly deferred to Vance when asked whether he thought Joe Biden’s ouster was a “coup.”
“Dana and Jake were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country,” Trump wrote. “Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!”
Bash moderated Trump’s debate against Biden in June. Although he had criticized Bash before the debate, afterward Trump had nothing but good things to say.
Trump’s pleas to Bash come after he went on a rageful social media rant, calling for his enemies to be jailed and even killed.