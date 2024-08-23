Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Power-Hungry RFK Jr. Finally Shows True Colors on Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn from the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Bitcoin conference
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In a bizarre exit-not-exit speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is not terminating his campaign but simply “suspending” it, and expects to remain on the ballot in several states.

The independent candidate was expected to officially announce his withdrawal from the race and endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump during a press conference, but he threw everyone a curveball by opting to remain in the race.

“In a series of long, intense discussions, I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many issues,” Kennedy said of Trump, recalling a series of calls and meetings that the two had following the attempted assassination on Trump’s life.

The news of the endorsement broke shortly before Kennedy appeared for the delayed presser, revealing itself by way of a Pennsylvania court filing caught by the Associated Press.

“In an honest system, I believe that I would have won the election,” Kennedy said, citing his family’s political dynasty. “I’m sorry to say that while democracy may still be alive at the grassroots, it has become little more than a slogan for our [government.]”

The 70-year-old spent the majority of his exit speech lamenting the current state of the Democratic Party and its decision to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris, all while reiterating falsehoods and talking points touted by Trump via his Truth Social feed.

Kennedy explained he intends to withdraw his name from the ballot of battleground states, but remain on the ballot in other states in an effort to divert votes away from Harris and boost Trump.

“Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. And these are the principles that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said, citing free speech, the Ukraine war, and the “war on our children.”

It remains to be seen exactly how Kennedy’s supporters will be distributed between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy had retained less than three percent of the vote as of Friday, according to aggregated polling data from The Hill.

Kennedy’s endorsement of the Republican nominee may not come as a surprise to those who remember that the pair held a controversial phone call in July in which the former president floated the idea that Kennedy—a notorious vaccine skeptic—could lead the Health and Human Services Department should Trump win in November. (That call was, fascinatingly, leaked by Kennedy’s own son, Bobby Kennedy III.)

But his endorsement will likely upset Kennedy’s pick for vice president, Nicole Shanahan, who also happened to be one of his primary investors. On Thursday, Shanahan, also an outspoken anti-vaccine conspiracist, took to the Adam Carolla Show to share that the outbound independent presidential candidate was wavering on his endorsement of Trump.

“The hesitation we have right now in joining forces with Trump is that he has not apologized or publicly come out and said, ‘Operation Warp Speed was my fault,’” Shanahan said, referring to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. “There was a lot that happened under Donald Trump’s watch that should not have happened and cannot happen again.”

“And if we are going to put our bet with him—and we haven’t, we have not confirmed anything—but we need absolute assurance,” she added.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump’s Cop-Backed Rant Against Kamala Harris May Have Broken Law

Turns out, it’s a crime in Michigan to use public resources to support a candidate.

Trump at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Trump at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan, on August 20

During a campaign event with Michigan law enforcement earlier this week, Donald Trump didn’t just refuse to take questions. He may have enabled a crime.

At the event on Tuesday at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in the city of Howell, Trump dodged reporters, told lies about rising crime rates, and fearmongered about a “Kamala crime wave” occurring at levels “nobody has ever seen before.” Livingston officers stood behind him, alongside sheriff’s vehicles and a banner reading, “Michigan is Trump Country.”

As the Detroit Metro Times notes, it is against state law to use public resources to support a candidate for office. The Michigan Bureau of Elections is now reviewing two complaints that allege the sheriff’s office violated the law. In a video posted days before the event, Sheriff Michael Murphy offered this preemptive defense: “Let me make a couple of things clear: One, this is not a political event. This is a press conference.”

But Trump only took one question before leaving the event. Trump “can call it a press conference, but he was clearly advocating for his election as president. That was a campaign event, and what the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department did was illegal,” lawyer Mark Brewer, a former Michigan Democratic Party chair, told the Michigan Advance. “They held it in a public building, which was obviously cleaned up for Trump, and then they staged the vehicles behind him. And then you have uniformed officers there, as well. Those are all public resources.”

The Michigan Campaign Finance Act states that such a crime is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Suddenly Looks Very Afraid of Being Sued by Taylor Swift

Donald Trump now wants nothing to do with the A.I. images he shared just a few days ago.

Donald Trump speaking
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump is trying to brush off the fact that he shared A.I.-generated images of Taylor Swift endorsing his campaign to his Truth Social account earlier this week, now claiming that he doesn’t know “anything about them.”

“I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them,” Trump told Fox Business correspondent Gary Trimble after his campaign event in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday. “I didn’t generate them.”

One fabricated image shared by Trump of the notoriously litigious pop star had Swift clad in red, white, and blue, posing like Uncle Sam before an American flag emblazoned with the text: “Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump captioned the image.

Another Swift-related post shared by the former president depicted a group of women marching in “Swifties for Trump” shirts (the post was labeled satire by its creator).

If Trump truly can’t tell the difference between an A.I. generated image and a genuine photograph, especially one that’s doctored to illustrate a campaign endorsement, then that’s a significant problem. But it’s far from the only A.I.-generated image that Trump has shared in recent weeks. Shortly after he began posting to his Twitter account—the first time he’d done so in earnest since the January 6 riot—the former president shared an A.I.-generated video of himself and X owner Elon Musk dancing.

Still, Trump warned Trimble, “A.I. is always very dangerous.”

“Somebody came out. They said, ‘Oh look at this,’” Trump attempted to explain to the reporter on Wednesday. “These were all made up by other people. A.I. is always very dangerous in that way.”

It’s not the first time this summer that Trump has obsessed over Swift. During a closed-door meeting between Trump and House Republicans in June—his first visit to Capitol Hill since before the January 6 insurrection—Trump insisted on discussing the pop phenom, lamenting that she might endorse President Joe Biden while he was still in the race. Days before the meeting, Variety reported that Trump had spoken at length about Swift in a one-on-one interview, describing her as “unusually beautiful.”

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

AOC: Tim Walz’s Non-Weird Masculinity Is Driving Trump, Vance “Nuts”

The congresswoman explained to Stephen Colbert why the Minnesota governor is getting under the Republicans’ skin.

AOC and Stephen Colbert
YouTube/The Late Show

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Stephen Colbert on Thursday that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is driving Donald Trump and J.D. Vance “nuts.”

“I think that Trump and Vance, they think they have some kind of like, monopoly over masculinity,” Ocasio-Cortez said on The Late Show.

The Republican nominees have been freaking out ever since Walz first called them “weird” a few weeks ago, and have responded by desperately attacking the Minnesota governor’s son, wife, military history, and governing record.

“Walz has kinda shown up—he’s a football coach, he was the head of the gay-straight alliance as the football coach,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And he’s like, ‘Actually, this stuff is weird, and why are you acting like that?’ And I think it’s driving them nuts, because he’s showing another way to be an upright man in America.”

The Colbert crowd roared in approval.

Speaking earlier this week in Pennsylvania, and definitely not at all rattled by these attacks, Trump assured his followers that he is the normal one. Referring to Walz, he said, “This whack job said we are weird, that J.D. and I are weird. I think we are extremely normal people—like you!”

But Trump seems especially keen on deflecting the insult from himself, not Vance. According to The New York Times, a GOP donor at an August 2 fundraiser asked about the “weird” label, to which Trump replied: “Not about me. They’re saying that about J.D.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Bombshell Report Exposes How Trump Is Lining His Pockets With Campaign

A new investigation reveals how Donald Trump is profiting off Republican campaigns—and using his own to rake in millions.

Donald Trump
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Amid a year of legal woes that added up to roughly half a billion dollars, Donald Trump has been leeching cash from an eyebrow-raising source: his campaign.

According to a CNN analysis of federal campaign finance data, Trump and associated political groups have funneled more than $28 million in campaign donations into his businesses since he first ran for office in 2015.

Other Republicans are reportedly also using their campaign budgets on Trump’s businesses in order to earn favor with the conservative populist. Republican candidates and conservative investors, including Bernie Moreno, former Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Arizona Senate hopeful Kari Lake, have spent more on Trump’s businesses this year than at any point since 2016, reported CNN. Those expenses added up by way of “Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, stays at Trump’s hotels, and flights on the former president’s private jet,” the outlet reported.

Federal campaigns and PACs spent nearly $3.2 million on Trump properties in the first half of 2024 alone, though 80 percent of that came from Trump’s own campaign funds as well as political groups aligned with the Republican presidential nominee, reported CNN.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, told CNN that “committees are paying the fair market rate for all venues and services” offered by Trump businesses.

But campaign finance experts see the trend as yet another signal that the Republican Party has completely bent the knee to the former reality TV star.

“He’s clearly now in complete control of the Republican Party,” Daniel Weiner, director of the Brennan Center’s Elections and Government Program, told CNN. “Patronizing his businesses has become one of the accepted ways that candidates and public officials express their loyalty to the party’s leader.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Announces New Grift as He Tanks in the Polls

Donald Trump is flailing—and he’s hoping a crypto scam saves him.

Donald Trump smiles and points
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Donald Trump once referred to cryptocurrencies as a scam, but as of this week, he appears to be all in on the digital coin.

On Thursday, the Republican nominee and his family announced the creation of “The Trump DeFi Project”—short for decentralized finance—to platform cryptocurrencies.

“For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites,” Trump wrote online in a post echoed by his son, Don Jr. “It’s time we take a stand—together.”

Few details are known about the Trump DeFi project, including its official launch date or its purpose, but the “official” Telegram channel of the project, “The DeFiant Ones,” promises updates in the coming days.

Trump has increasingly tried to frame himself as a pro-crypto candidate in this election cycle. At a Bitcoin Conference in Nashville in July, Trump promised to build out a “strategic national bitcoin reserve” if elected, according to CoinDesk. But the former president’s recent investments would show that his change of heart on the digital assets isn’t all an act. Financial disclosures released earlier this month show that Trump has $7.15 million coming from a source labeled NFT INT., likely referring to his NFT series. He’s also kept a stockpile of cash in the new-wave currencies, with the disclosure listing roughly $5 million in crypto.

Trump listed his social media platform, Truth Social, at more than $50 million. Trump owns nearly 65 percent of Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which is quickly tanking in value.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Fumes When Fox News Asks About Harris’s Momentum After DNC

Donald Trump can’t handle the reality of Kamala Harris’s continued surge following the Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump yelling
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump called in to Fox News to give his thoughts on Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, and he wasn’t taking it well.

Host Martha MacCallum asked Trump what he would do to regain the momentum in the race, with the Harris campaign flying high in the polls, particularly thanks to the convention.

Trump denied that Harris was doing well, saying, “No, she’s not having success, I’m having success.”

“I’m doing great with the Hispanic voters, I’m doing great with Black men, I’m doing great with women, because women want safety, they want safety, and they don’t have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country, many of them very dangerous people,” Trump ranted.

“No, it’s only in your eyes that they have that, Martha,” Trump continued, referring to Harris’s momentum. “We’re doing very well in the polls, we’re leading in most of the polls, and in the swing states, we’re leading in almost every one of them.”

At one point, while making them claim that Harris would dramatically increase taxes, Trump was so riled up that he pressed the buttons on his phone live on the air. He was probably still steamed after having done a live play-by-play of Harris’s speech on Truth Social. In the end, Fox News actually had to cut off his rambling phone call.

It’s pretty clear that Harris’s candidacy has rattled Trump, who still hasn’t recovered from learning he wouldn’t be facing Joe Biden in November. He has struggled to come up with any effective attack against her, even drawing a blank on his trademark insults. Trump can’t bring himself to admit that he has lost a lot of ground in the latest polls, with one showing that older voters think he’s in “very poor” health. Judging by his interview Thursday night, those voters might be right.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Goes off the Deep End During Kamala Harris’s DNC Speech

Donald Trump had a full-blown meltdown during Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump yelling and pointing at the camera
Adam Gray/Getty Images

While Kamala Harris was making her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump was melting down on Truth Social.

The former president and convicted felon promised to give a “Play by Play” of her speech, and it ended up being a long string of whining.

“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” Trump began. It didn’t get any better from there.

“She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!” Trump posted, accompanied by a video disparaging Harris’s record as a prosecutor in the city. And ever self-conscious, he posted “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” when Harris started criticizing him.

Occasionally, some of his posts veered into all-caps, probably when he was particularly upset, like when the Project 2025 manifesto was mentioned:  “LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, AND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!” (She wasn’t lying.)

Trump closed with the emphatic message: “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!”

Harris’s entry into the presidential race has put Trump off of his game, as he’s still unable to come up with a good insult of the vice president. He and his running mate J.D. Vance have also struggled to respond to the simple criticism that they’re weird. It must really get under Trump’s skin that the Democratic National Convention has had better ratings than the RNC, and by all accounts, Harris’s keynote address was better received than his convention speech. In the end, he’s just coming across as desperately deranged.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Kinzinger Warns Trump Has “Suffocated” GOP’s Soul in Fiery DNC Speech

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger ripped into Donald Trump—and the party backing him— during his speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Adam Kinzinger speaking at the DNC
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger ripped into Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

The Republican and conservative called out the former president and convicted felon in his speech, calling Trump a “weak man, pretending to be strong.”

“Donald Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party. His fundamental weakness has coursed through my party like an illness,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger explained why he, as a Republican, is siding against Trump and his political party.

“Some have questioned some have questioned why I’ve taken the stand I have. The answer is really simple: Ladies and gentlemen, we must put country first, and tonight as a Republican speaking before you, I’m putting our country first,” Kinzinger said. “Because the fact is I do belong here. I know Kamala Harris shares my allegiance to the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy.”

Kinzinger endorsed President Biden in late June, saying that he knew Biden “will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy.” He criticized Trump going back to 2019, when he called out Trump  for seeming to endorse a civil war by retweeting an extremist pastor. The then-congressman also criticized QAnon and other right-wing conspiracy theories, and rejected right-wing claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

After the Capitol insurrection in 2021, Kinzinger called for Trump to be removed from office, and not only endorsed the January 6 committee but served on it as one of two Republicans. In 2022, faced with opposition from Trump supporters in the GOP, he opted against running for reelection.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Central Park 5 Members Rip Into Trump at DNC for What He Did to Them

Members of the Central Park 5 reminded the nation what Donald Trump did to them more than 30 years ago—and how he’s still a threat.

Central Park 5 members and Al Sharpton on the DNC stage
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members of the wrongly convicted “Central Park Five” spoke during primetime of the final night of the Democratic National Convention. And they had some choice words for Donald Trump.

“Our youth was stolen from us. Every day, as we walked into [the] courtroom people screamed at us, threatened us, because of Donald Trump,” said Korey Wise, one of the men falsely charged as a teenager for the beating and rape of a white woman.

Trump “spent $85,000 on a full page ad in the New York Times calling for our execution,” Wise continued.

The Central Park 5 were a group of Black and brown teenagers, aged 14 to 16, who in 1990 were falsely convicted of raping and assaulting a young white woman jogging in Central Park. The high-profile case gained national attention—and Trump at the time helped fan the flames. 

He did in fact take out $85,000 worth of full-page ads in The New York Times, The Daily News, The New York Post, and Newsday. The ads accused the kids of being guilty, with no evidence, and in all caps, they urged: “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

Trump, now a convicted felon, continues to hold that the men are guilty, even though another man confessed to the crime after DNA evidence proved otherwise. Trump has also refused to apologize.

Wise, Yousef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, and Antron McCray were ultimately convicted and spent between 7 to 13 years in prison. Four of them, with the exception of McCray, attended the DNC Thursday.

Salaam, now a member of the New York City Council, echoed Wise’s warnings about Trump. “Forty-five wanted us un-alive, he wanted us dead.”

“That guy says he still stands by the original guilty verdict. He dismisses the scientific evidence rather than admit he was wrong. He has never changed and he never will.”

After collectively serving decades in prison, the five were awarded $41 million from the city.

Speaking on Thursday at the DNC, the men were met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington