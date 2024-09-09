Trump, 78, Accidentally Skewers Himself in Wild Rant on 80-Year-Olds

“Great patriots have been indicted by Fani and her boyfriend, and it’s a disgrace. You had people that are in their eighties, ‘Uh would you sign here?’” said Trump, with no real explanation of how the two thoughts connected.

It’s unclear which 80-year-olds he is ridiculing: whether that be his great “innocent” patriots or some cabal of elderly people in cahoots with Willis. What is clear, however, is that Trump’s offhand comment only throws himself under the bus. In case Trump has forgotten, he will turn 80 in 2026. And he is running to serve a four-year term as president, during which he would presumably be signing documents” quite often.



Immediately following the comment about old people, Trump rattled off American historical figures who he said “did the same kind of things” as himself, such as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Notably, Hamilton wouldn’t have tried to steal an election because he never ran for president.

