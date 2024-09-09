Trump, 78, Accidentally Skewers Himself in Wild Rant on 80-Year-Olds
Either Donald Trump has forgotten how old he is—or he hopes his fan base is too dumb to remember.
In a recent gaffe-filled, nonsensical speech, 78-year-old Donald Trump seemed to imply that 80-year-olds are incapable of signing important documents.
Speaking in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump suddenly poked fun at the elderly, during a rant about Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.
“Great patriots have been indicted by Fani and her boyfriend, and it’s a disgrace. You had people that are in their eighties, ‘Uh would you sign here?’” said Trump, with no real explanation of how the two thoughts connected.
It’s unclear which 80-year-olds he is ridiculing: whether that be his great “innocent” patriots or some cabal of elderly people in cahoots with Willis. What is clear, however, is that Trump’s offhand comment only throws himself under the bus. In case Trump has forgotten, he will turn 80 in 2026. And he is running to serve a four-year term as president, during which he would presumably be signing documents” quite often.
Immediately following the comment about old people, Trump rattled off American historical figures who he said “did the same kind of things” as himself, such as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Notably, Hamilton wouldn’t have tried to steal an election because he never ran for president.
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump called his friend Elon Musk “Leon” and warned his crowd that if “Comrade Kamala Harris gets four more years, you will be living a full-blown banana republic ruled by an anarchy and a tyranny.”
Now that Joe Biden is out of the race, Trump’s rapidly increasing cognitive decline is more and more on display. With each speech he gives us a new unintelligible moment, or several.