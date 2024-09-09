Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump, 78, Accidentally Skewers Himself in Wild Rant on 80-Year-Olds

Either Donald Trump has forgotten how old he is—or he hopes his fan base is too dumb to remember.

Donald Trump speaks animatedly and points to something or someone off screen
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a recent gaffe-filled, nonsensical speech, 78-year-old Donald Trump seemed to imply that 80-year-olds are incapable of signing important documents.

Speaking in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump suddenly poked fun at the elderly, during a rant about Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Great patriots have been indicted by Fani and her boyfriend, and it’s a disgrace. You had people that are in their eighties, ‘Uh would you sign here?’” said Trump, with no real explanation of how the two thoughts connected.

It’s unclear which 80-year-olds he is ridiculing: whether that be his great “innocent” patriots or some cabal of elderly people in cahoots with Willis. What is clear, however, is that Trump’s offhand comment only throws himself under the bus. In case Trump has forgotten, he will turn 80 in 2026. And he is running to serve a four-year term as president, during which he would presumably be signing documents” quite often.

Immediately following the comment about old people, Trump rattled off American historical figures who he said “did the same kind of things” as himself, such as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Notably, Hamilton wouldn’t have tried to steal an election because he never ran for president.

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump called his friend Elon Musk “Leon” and warned his crowd that if “Comrade Kamala Harris gets four more years, you will be living a full-blown banana republic ruled by an anarchy and a tyranny.”

Now that Joe Biden is out of the race, Trump’s rapidly increasing cognitive decline is more and more on display. With each speech he gives us a new unintelligible moment, or several.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ted Cruz Gets Brutal Reminder After Sharing Racist Migrants Conspiracy

Senator Ted Cruz really thought he did something with this one.

Senator Ted Cruz purses his lips
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz has joined the “Haitian immigrants are eating house cats” conspiracy theory, sharing a meme on X on Monday that he presumably thinks is funny.

Twitter screenshot Ted Cruz @tedcruz: 🤣🤣🤣 Meme of two cats hugging each other that look scared. Caption reads: Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don't eat us.

But as the internet was quick to remind him, Cruz probably shouldn’t be getting involved in spreading any conspiracy theories involving pets. When he made his infamous trip to Cancún during Texas’s devastating 2021 snowstorm, he left behind his family’s pet dog, ironically named Snowflake, to be looked after by a security guard. The storm left millions of Texans without electricity, and Cruz’s house (without its normal occupants) was among them.

Several users on X were quick to remind Cruz about that embarrassing incident.

Twitter screenshot 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 @SundaeDivine: You left Snowflake home alone when you went to Cancun. (with a photo of a small fluffy white dog)
Twitter screenshot PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes: Ted Cruz left his dog Snowflake at home during the ice storm while he traveled to Cancun
Twitter screenshot C D M A @jcdma8832: Is this your pet?(Snowflake) who did you leave at home in the freezing temperatures in 2021? (photo of a dog seen from the front door of a house)

And others pointed out the bigotry behind the false rumor.

Twitter screenshot Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 @CathyYoung63: Nothing to see here, just a US Senator trafficking in blatant bigotry and lies by the way:
Twitter screenshot Tim Miller @Timodc: The unapologetic racism is really astonishing even for the Trump era gop. Quote tweet of Cruz

Ironically, Cruz is the son of an immigrant who successfully sought political asylum in the United States, making his post hypocritical in addition to xenophobic.

Twittter screenshot Zaid Jilani @ZaidJilani: It says something about Ted Cruz’s character (or lack thereof) that a son of immigrants himself would sink so low as to post fake stories about immigrants implying they are going to kidnap and eat your pets.

Cruz should probably be more worried about his upcoming election, as his lead over his Democratic challenger, Representative Colin Allred, is shrinking. He could also focus more on his Senate duties, instead of engaging in shouting matches or pushing a self-serving airport security bill that is another reminder of his Cancún trip. But it seems that he’s more interested in making racist jokes, engaging in political theater, and fawning over the man who famously insulted his wife and father, Donald Trump.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

How a Secret Right-Wing Network Spread Sexual Smears About Harris

A new report reveals that a secretive influencer network is spreading some of the worst attacks on Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris speaks at a lectern
AUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

A secret network of influencers were paid big bucks to spread sexual rumors about Kamala Harris, according to a new Semafor investigation.

The investigation delves into a weird political network of posters, led by an unknown individual, who made it their mission to smear Kamala Harris about her sex life. One person made as much as $20,000 for being a part of the scheme.

While the group first organized around generic Republican talking points to support Donald Trump, after an emergency “War Room—Kamala Messaging” meeting following President Joe Biden’s choice to step aside, the network shifted gears to talk about Harris’s sexual activities. They compared Harris to Haliey Welch, the “Hawk Tuah girl” who went viral after discussing oral sex.

In August, Trump elevated similar attacks on Harris, reposting a meme on Truth Social featuring photos of Harris and Hillary Clinton alongside the comment: “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently …” Other conservative posters also emphasized Harris’s previous relationships with California politician Willie Brown and television host Montel Williams.

Meanwhile, the right-wing influencer group moved in secret. In Zoom meetings, they kept their cameras off and operated under aliases. But Semafor was able to ID one participant: former New York Representative George Santos. After the plan to sexually smear Harris materialized, the disgraced former congressman said he rejected the messaging and left the call, according to a participant who spoke to Semafor.

On July 24, less than 48 hours after the influencer call, Santos posted on X, criticizing “conservative influencers talking about Kamala’s sex life and race” rather than legitimate issues. “Please God make it stop.… I don’t pay my bills or fill up my car with this nonsense!”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Ally’s Embarrassing Speech Is a Sign of Campaign’s Dismal State

Kimberly Guilfoyle was met with almost no audience response during a speech.

Kimberly Guilfoyle stands on stage at the Republican National Convention
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle just had her Jeb Bush moment.

The waning conservative star lost her spark while speaking at a Republican fundraiser in Florida on Saturday, where even like-minded conservatives couldn’t find it in themselves to clap for the 2020 Trump campaign adviser.

“I’m here to tell you, don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever,” Guilfoyle said at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. “Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism.”

But that tagline didn’t elicit any reaction from the muted crowd.

“You can clap for that,” Guilfoyle added, tossing her head to the side.

About 700 Republicans were in attendance, reported The Palm Beach Post.

Even direct attacks against Democratic leadership, including Vice President Kamala Harris, fell flat with the right-wing loyalists during Guilfoyle’s roughly 15-minute speech.

“I have known her for 25 years. And let me tell you something: Do whatever it takes to keep her out of the White House,” Guilfoyle said to relative silence.

The lackluster reception to Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée could be credited to Guilfoyle’s low-tier spot in the evening’s speaker lineup, which otherwise included MAGA heavy hitters such as Senator Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Byron Donalds. Still, the crowd managed to perk right up when Guilfoyle walked off the stage, giving a standing ovation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he emerged from behind the curtain to celebrate the “free state of Florida.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA Launches Most Unbelievable Conspiracy Yet—on Migrants Eating Pets

Republicans are straight up losing their minds with their racist conspiracy theories.

J.D. Vance speaks angrily at a lectern and points
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The MAGA right, including Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, are spreading a racist rumor that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are capturing, cooking, and eating people’s pet cats and ducks.

Right-wingers seemed to have conflated a report from Canton, Ohio, of a woman who was arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat, with complaints from residents in Springfield, more than 170 miles away from Canton. The woman is a U.S. citizen, and there is no indication she is a Haitian immigrant.

Meanwhile, police in Springfield say they have received no reports of pets being stolen and eaten, according to the Springfield News-Sun. The newspaper says that the rumor began from a local Facebook group, where a poster claimed that her neighbor’s daughter’s friend lost her pet cat and found it hanging from a tree branch at a Haitian neighbor’s home to be carved and eaten.

The post cited, with no evidence, that “rangers” and police said that “they have been doing it” at a local park with ducks and geese, according to the newspaper. But these reports do not appear to have reached the right, who are not only spreading the rumor, but using it to promote anti-immigrant policies and make racist attacks.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Republican members, former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, Representative Mike Collins, Elon Musk, commentator Charlie Kirk, conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, influencer Ian Miles Cheong, and many others have all picked up and spread the rumor, in some cases with bizarre A.I.-generated images of Donald Trump holding cats and ducks.

Twitter screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk: 🥰 Quote tweet of House Judiciary GOP tweet that says "Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio!" with an AI photo of Donald Trump hugging a duck and a cat while wading in in the water.
Twitter screenshot: Stephen Miller @StephenM We’ve reached the point in Kamala’s migrant invasion where the migrants are stealing and eating Americans’ pets. Quote tweet of The Calvin Coolidge Project @TheCalvinCooli1: 🚨Report: Springfield Ohio residents are warning their pets and wildlife like ducks and geese are being eaten by Haitians One neighbor said she saw her cat being carved up by the Haitians. Another neighbor said a police officer told her this is happening to dogs, ducks and geese
Twitter screenshot Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski: He just had a constituent shoot up a school in his district. But this is what he’s focused on today. This post perfectly sums up the MAGA movement and the current Republican Party. Screenshot of Rep. Mike Collins @RepMikeCollins: They're in the park. Grabbing up ducks. By the neck. And eatin 'em.
Twitter screenshot Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11: Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal. Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly. Save our pets. Secure our borders. With screenshot to a news article (no outlet name given) that reads: Biden floods Ohio town with 20,000 Haitian migrants: ten to a bedroom. And a screenshot of a Facebook post in a Springfield Ohio group.
Twitter screenshot Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray: Springfield has one hope. (AI generated image of Donald Trump running in a field, with one kitten in each hand. Behind him run two young Black men with their shirts off.)

Vance reshared a video from a Senate hearing earlier this year where he claimed “Haitian illegal immigrants” were draining public resources in Springfield, repeating the baseless story that pets were being eaten. Other right-wing influencers have also shared reports of Springfield residents complaining about Haitian immigrants killing and eating ducks.

In reality, while Haitian immigrants have settled in the town since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, local officials have been debunking rumors and misinformation about them for a long time, saying that any increases in crime are in line with national trends. Like in other elections, the GOP is using immigration fearmongering in the hopes that it will scare up votes and give credibility to Trump’s planned mass deportations.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Lays Groundwork for Election Chaos in Key Swing State

Donald Trump is already questioning election results in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking into a microphone
Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already laying the groundwork for his claims of election fraud by elevating outlandish right-wing claims about Pennsylvania.

“An interview by Tucker Carlson of an election expert indicates that 20% of the Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania are fraudulent. Here we go again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

“Where is the U.S. Attorney General and FBI to INVESTIGATE? Where is the Pennsylvania Republican Party? We will WIN Pennsylvania by a lot, unless the Dems are allowed to CHEAT. THE RNC MUST ACTIVATE, NOW!!!”

In his post, Trump was seemingly referring to an April interview Carlson had done with Justin Haskins, the “Director of Socialism Research” at the Heartland Institute, a right-wing think tank linked to the Koch brothers and perhaps best known for cooking up virulent climate change denialism.

Earlier this year, the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports, the right-leaning polling group that regularly churns out the most favorable numbers for Trump, reported that one-fifth of those who cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 had committed some form of voter fraud, according to a survey of 1,085 “likely U.S. voters.”

Months later, Trump continues to boost this outlandish claim—but this time with a twist, aiming his ire at Pennsylvania, the most populous swing state and a crucial battleground for his presidential campaign. A CBS News poll released Sunday found that the former president was neck and neck with Kamala Harris among registered voters in Pennsylvania.

By claiming that the ballots “are” fraudulent, Trump is already setting to work fomenting claims of voter fraud in an election that has yet to take place.

Rasmussen’s poll results seemed less than credible, according to The Washington Post. While the survey found that “17% of mail-in voters admit that in 2020 they voted in a state where they are ‘no longer a permanent resident,’” about six in 10 Americans have never moved out of the state where they were born. That would mean that nearly half of the other voters had supposedly committed fraud.

The results also indicated that Republicans supposedly committed these federal crimes at an equal rate to Democrats, so the results don’t even serve Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

At the time this report was first released, Trump totally lost it. “THIS IS THE BIGGEST STORY OF THE YEAR,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “AND REPUBLICANS MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.”

He urged his party to “MAKE A MOVE NOW. GET TOUGH, GET SMART. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING STOLEN!”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Lauren Boebert’s Attempt to Mimic Trump’s Gang Claims Backfires

The Colorado Republican elevated Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that Venezuelan gangs have taken over random apartment complexes.

Lauren Boebert sits at the dais during a House of Representatives hearing
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Representative Lauren Boebert struggled to back up her extreme allegations about a Venezuelan gang’s alleged takeover of an apartment building in her home state of Colorado.

Last week, right-wing media and former President Donald Trump elevated claims that Tren de Aguas, a Venezuelan gang, had taken over The Edge, a residential building in Aurora, Colorado. After following up on the rumors, the Aurora Police Department determined that a gang had not taken over the complex.

At a press conference, Edge residents hit back at the right-wing claims and said that they were living in uninhabitable conditions as a result of neglect from CBZ Management, which was also responsible for another Aurora building where there was a mass eviction last month, according to Denver7.

Boebert held a community roundtable last week with Texas Representative Chip Roy to discuss the presence of gangs in Aurora, Colorado. While Boebert does not represent any of the residents of Aurora, the far-right anti-immigrant Republican took a special interest in the suddenly high-profile issue.

During the roundtable, Boebert discussed a recent report from Denver law firm Perkins Coie, which alleged that Tren de Aguas had a “stranglehold” on another apartment complex operated by CBZ Management, called Whispering Pines, five miles away from The Edge. According to CBS, the report was first sent to top Aurora administrators in early August.

The report, which had been made on behalf of a lender, alleged that gang members at Whispering Pines had committed several crimes including “flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations.”

Boebert, Roy, and several other Republican lawmakers then sent a letter Friday to several U.S. officials, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, insisting that they had “confirmed” the report’s many claims.

However, as Kyle Clark of Next9 News pointed out, claims of sexual abuse of minors were seemingly new and unconnected to any recent arrests in the area. Clark explained that the report relied on a “third-hand anonymous claim” to make that allegation.

When asked how she had possibly confirmed the sexual abuse of minors by gang members in Aurora, Boebert couldn’t provide a coherent answer.

“This is a nonpartisan uh, law firm that has come out with this. This is information that is, is vetted. It is nonpartisan. And it is our most evident form of allegations that have been presented with ‘Tren de Aragua’ here in Aurora, Colorado,” Boebert said.

Boebert then claimed that being asked about this at all was tantamount to a media cover-up.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Alina Habba’s Desperate Move to Downplay New Russia Scandal Falls Flat

Habba insisted that a pro-Trump media company pushing Russian propaganda was no big deal.

Alina Habba looks at the crowd during a Donald Trump speech
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Trump campaign advisers aren’t distancing themselves from Tenet Media, the conservative media operation accused of taking millions of dollars from Russia to spread foreign propaganda. Instead, they’ve decided to defend it.

Trump campaign senior adviser Alina Habba attempted Sunday to brush off the Justice Department indictment, linking the scandal back to the “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax” in 2016.

“It’s so obvious,” Habba told Fox News Sunday morning. “The story is now that there’s a criminal investigation about a $10 million investigation into two individuals who had no idea they were being backed by a company that eventually, allegedly, had ties to Russia.”

“So in 2016 what happened? There was the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. The media peddled a story that we now know was funded by members of the DNC, their lawyers, Hillary Clinton was involved in all of this—we know that because she had to pay a fine for doing so,” Habba continued, referring to the DNC and the Clinton campaign’s failure to report the costs of the Trump-Russia dossier research to the Federal Election Commission in 2016.

Habba then went on to elevate the Durham report, an objective bust that failed to find any evidence that the FBI engaged in misconduct while investigating Trump’s ties to Russia, while damning the Mueller report—which left the possibility of Trump-Russia obstruction on the table—as a waste of “so much taxpayer dollars.”

“A $10 million payment to some podcasters who had no idea from some ties allegedly to Russia is now going to make a spin on Russia backing Trump,” Habba added.

The DOJ indictment accused Tenet and its founders of receiving nearly $10 million from employees of Russia Today as part of “a scheme to create and distribute content to U.S. audiences with hidden Russian government messaging,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

Other entities, even ones on the right, are not so quick to remain aligned with the allegedly compromised media personalities. The fallout from the alleged propaganda scheme lost Tenet’s co-founder Lauren Chen her broadcasting gig with another far-right media group, Blaze Media. Blaze wiped episodes of her podcast from Spotify and deleted her contributor page from its website shortly after the indictment was announced, with Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon telling Semafor that the conservative anchor had been “terminated.”

YouTube also wiped Tenet Media’s content from its platform “after careful review” following the indictment, telling NBC News that its decision to erase the channel and its affiliates was part of “ongoing efforts to combat coordinated influence operations.”

The Russian funds paid for videos by popular far-right personalities, including podcaster Tim Pool and Lauren Southern. Pool described himself as a “victim” in the Tenet scandal.

“I have been contacted by the FBI as a potential victim of a crime,” Pool posted on X on Thursday. “The FBI believes I have information relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation and have requested a voluntary interview. I will be offering my assistance in this matter.”

Read more about the disinformation campaign:
Pro-Trump Media Firm Abruptly Folds After Russia Scheme Exposed
Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump Escalates Feud With Mark Zuckerberg Over New Election Claim

Mark Zuckerberg has been forced to respond to Donald Trump’s startling claim about him.

Mark Zuckerberg
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a new interview, Donald Trump claims Mark Zuckerberg promised him there’s no way he’ll vote for a Democrat this November.

In a New York magazine interview published on Monday, Trump said that after the assassination attempt against him, Zuckerberg gave him a call to say that he wouldn’t vote against him.

“‘I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election,’” Trump recalled the Meta CEO saying. “He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat. He said, ‘I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did.’”

Zuckerberg did tell Bloomberg in July, “Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.” But Trump’s new story follows a long-standing feud between the two men. Just last month, Trump re-upped his threat to send Zuckerberg to prison for life if he “does anything illegal” or “cheats” in the 2024 election.

And Trump’s latest claim about Zuckerberg hasn’t been confirmed by anyone but Trump himself. In response to the news, a spokesperson at Meta said, “As Mark has said publicly, he’s not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote.”

In the same New York magazine interview, Trump also claimed he got kind words from another tech magnate that fateful week: He claims Jeff Bezos gave him a ring as well.

“You know, I got so many nice calls from people I really don’t know. Jeff Bezos called. He said, ‘It is the most incredible thing I’ve ever watched.’ And he appreciated what I did, in the sense of getting up and letting people know,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Despite the fact that you own The Washington Post, I appreciate it.’” Amazon did not respond to New York magazine’s request for comment.

Obviously, Trump could be making all of this up—or it could be the case that more and more tech CEOs really are turning rightward.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Embarrassing Copy-Paste Plagues Harris’s Launch of Policy Platform

Kamala Harris seems to have borrowed her policies entirely from Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris stands at a lectern
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Shortly after Kamala Harris released her policy agenda on Sunday evening, users on X spotted something in the metadata: Much of the language appears to have been lifted from Joe Biden’s campaign website.

On Sunday night, X user Corinne Green pointed out that the issues section of Harris’s website contained metadata with language urging voters to reelect Joe Biden. This language was visible when links to the campaign site were shared, and in the website’s description on Google searches.

Twitter screenshot Corinne Green @gaynarcan: they copied and pasted the policy page code from biden's website and couldn't be assed to change it. "join our campaign to re-elect joe biden today!" (screenshots of Kamala Harris's website preview)
Twitter screenshot Corinne Green @gaynarcan: A NEW WAY FORWARD and it's literally just biden's exact shit you cannot make this up lol (screenshot of metadata)

Sometime late on Sunday night or early Monday morning, the website’s metadata appears to have been changed, with the language asking for Biden to be reelected having been removed.

Twitter screenshot Corinne Green @gaynarcan: we did it reddit. harris removed the exhortation to re-elect joe biden from her policy platform (screenshot of metadata)

All of this creates the impression that at least some of the Harris campaign’s policy language was copied and pasted from Biden’s documents. That would be an embarrassing miscue from the Harris campaign, which partly came into being because of a perception that a refresh was needed to garner enthusiasm in the Democratic Party. It doesn’t help that the section on her website about her Israel-Palestine policy seems very similar to what Biden’s campaign was saying

Twitter screenshot Prem Thakker @prem_thakker: The new policy page for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign, on Israel & Palestine: With screenshot: Vice President Harris will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to protect U.S. forces and interests from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. Vice President Harris will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. She and President Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination. She and President Biden are working around the clock to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.

Harris’s policy platform should be giving the public a view of the detailed plans her administration hopes to implement if she and Tim Walz win in November. The last thing her campaign needs is an embarrassing misstep, and while this one is relatively small, she’ll need to reassure voters on the fence that her campaign isn’t a retread of Biden’s with a new face.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington