Trump Melts Down Over State of His Campaign With Wild Biden Fantasy

“I do think that they’ve identified examples that are not valid. And, they absolutely need to be—anyone that is trying to commit fraud in this process absolutely should be held accountable, and what I’ve found is if people know that there’s accountability then it really deters others from wanting to do it,” DeSantis said, giving a nod to his own game of chilling speech.

DeSantis went on to spread claims of widespread voter fraud, which he admitted could be entirely innocent mistakes, and baselessly complained that Democrats were fighting for noncitizens to vote in local elections.

“You look at what’s happening in Ohio, where they brought in all these illegal immigrants from Haiti, and they have like tens of thousands now in this one little town in Ohio. It’s just overwhelming all these services,” DeSantis said, repeating false talking points from Donald Trump’s social media earlier that day. “So you’ve had a massive open border, and deliberately bringing people in and dropping them in certain communities, which, you just can’t handle that type of influx.”