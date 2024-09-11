Trump Brags That Dictators Love Him in Totally Not Terrifying Move
Donald Trump used his debate against Kamala Harris to make some bizarre boasts.
Speaking on his foreign policy prowess during Thursday’s debate, Donald Trump made sure to brag about his endorsement from a dictator.
“I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you’re a disgrace,” said Kamala Harris, telling Trump that his debate performance proves he does not have the “temperament” to lead the country.
In response, Donald Trump flaunted his relationship with authoritarian Hungarian leader Victor Orbán.
“Victor Orbán, one of the most respected men—they call him a ‘strongman’—he’s a tough person, smart,” Trump started off, then stating that Orbán told American leaders, “You need Trump back as president.”
Boasting about the support of a prime minister who has decried “mixed race nations,” called for “a Europe of nation states,” and helped demolish democratic guardrails in Hungary is certainly a choice.
“China was afraid of him, North Korea was afraid of him … Russia was afraid of him,” said Trump, speaking in the third person, trying to show his own strongman tendencies.
“These dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again,” Kamala Harris responded later in the debate. “You adore strongmen instead of caring about democracy.”
Trump smiled and nodded.