New Poll on Republicans Reveals Just How Likely Another January 6 Is

The numbers were lower for Democrats: 27 percent said they would not accept the election results if the other party’s candidate won, and 10.6 percent said they would take action to overturn them.

Republican respondents expressed significantly less faith than Democrats in electoral processes, results, and authorities. They lacked confidence, for example, in the trustworthiness of election officials and the legitimacy of vote counts. On a few electoral issues, namely voting rights, Democratic respondents’ concerns tended to exceed those of Republicans.

Overall, the report—for which 1,046 U.S. households were interviewed just over a month before Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race—found that around one-third of respondents would not accept the legitimacy of the upcoming election results if their candidate lost. Commenting on the report, the executive director of the World Justice Project, Elizabeth Andersen, told USA Today that the survey results seem “like a recipe for potential conflict in the aftermath of the election.”