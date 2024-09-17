J.D. Vance Refuses to Own Up to Racist Lies in Bonkers Rant

“Here is what we know so far: Kamala Harris has said that ‘Democracy is on the line’ in her race against President Trump,” Vance wrote. “The gunman agreed, and used the exact same phrase. He had a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his truck.”

Vance’s claim that the gunman, Ryan Routh, was motivated by his Democratic politics doesn’t entirely fit with the man’s own statements. In January, Routh (who voted for Trump in 2016) advocated for a Republican ticket of Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy as a means to keep Trump out of the White House.

“How do you think the Democrats and their media allies would respond if a 19-time Republican donor tried to kill a Democratic official? It’s a question that answers itself. For years, Kamala Harris’s campaign surrogates have said things like ‘Trump has to be eliminated,’” Vance wrote.