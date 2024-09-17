J.D. Vance Refuses to Own Up to Racist Lies in Bonkers Rant
J.D. Vance offered a wild defense for spreading a blatantly false conspiracy about Haitian immigrants.
J.D. Vance published a lengthy screed Monday night blaming “out of control” Democratic rhetoric for the presence of a gunman on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, while simultaneously downplaying his own racist extremism that has incited bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio.
Vance wrote a 1,200-word diatribe on X in which he attempted to pin the potential violence on Democratic rhetoric and the American media.
“Here is what we know so far: Kamala Harris has said that ‘Democracy is on the line’ in her race against President Trump,” Vance wrote. “The gunman agreed, and used the exact same phrase. He had a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his truck.”
Vance’s claim that the gunman, Ryan Routh, was motivated by his Democratic politics doesn’t entirely fit with the man’s own statements. In January, Routh (who voted for Trump in 2016) advocated for a Republican ticket of Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy as a means to keep Trump out of the White House.
“How do you think the Democrats and their media allies would respond if a 19-time Republican donor tried to kill a Democratic official? It’s a question that answers itself. For years, Kamala Harris’s campaign surrogates have said things like ‘Trump has to be eliminated,’” Vance wrote.
Of course, Vance’s argument about Democratic rhetoric falls flat for, well, anyone who has ever listened to Trump speak. In the last five days alone, Trump also called Harris a “threat to democracy” and warned repeatedly that she would bring mass “destruction” if elected to the White House.
Unsurprisingly, Trump and his extremist rhetoric have been directly linked to multiple acts of violence going back to his first presidential campaign and his election in 2016, which prompted an anomalous rise in hate crimes across the country. The former president’s anti-immigrant “invasion” rhetoric was used by a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas, who killed 22 people in 2019.
Vance also complained about the way the recent attempt on Trump’s life had been portrayed by the media.
“NBC News called the attempted assassination a ‘golf club incident.’ The LA Times told us ‘Trump Targeted at Golf Club.’ The USA Today’s top of the fold headline is ‘Hope in America,’ and they published a preposterous letter to the editor arguing that Trump ‘brings these assassination attempts on himself,’” Vance wrote.
The Trump campaign had already published a list of their least favorite coverage yesterday, which included these points, citing specific journalists they felt had inaccurately covered the near-attempt on Trump’s life.
Vance also refused to take any responsibility for inciting the 33 bomb threats that have created chaos in Springfield, a town he brought into the national spotlight when he falsely claimed Haitian immigrants were eating their neighbors’ pets there.
“The double-standard is breathtaking,” Vance wrote. One can’t help but agree.
“Donald Trump and I are, by their account, directly responsible for bomb threats from foreign countries. Why? Because we had the audacity to repeat what residents told us about the problems in their town. Meanwhile, Harris allies call for Trump to be eliminated as the media publishes arguments that he deserved to be shot,” Vance wrote.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that Springfield has received at least 33 bomb threats since last week, when Vance took up the task of helping his constituents by spreading disinformation. His newest screed was no exception.
Vance continued to claim that the Haitian immigrants in Springfield were “illegal” even though they are not. Vance also continued to claim there have been “rising rates of disease” and an “HIV uptick” as a result of the city’s new Haitian residents. The Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Chris Cook said Friday that Vance’s claims that cases of HIV and tuberculosis had risen were completely false.
“Overall, we have not seen a substantial increase in all reportable communicable diseases,” Cook said, according to NBC News. “In fact, if you look at all reportable communicable diseases together (minus Covid) for the year ending 2023, you will see that we are at our lowest rate in Clark County since 2016.”
But to Vance, whether or not Haitian immigrants are spreading disease or eating their neighbors’ pets isn’t a matter of fact; it’s a matter of opinion.
“It is one thing to say that pets are not, in fact being eaten, and another thing to say that anyone who disagrees is trying to murder people. Dissent, even vigorous dissent, is a great tradition of the United States. Censorship is not,” Vance said.
For someone writing ad nauseam, Vance seemed strangely concerned with the threat of being censored. He then conflated the spread of disinformation with simply sharing his opinion.
“Their next move with these stories is censorship. In Springfield, a psychopath (or a foreign government) calls in a bomb threat, so they blame that on President Trump (and me). The threat of violence is disgraceful of course, yet the media seems to relish it. They cover a bomb threat, but not the rise in murders. They cover the threat, but not the HIV uptick. They cover the threat, not the schools overwhelmed with new kids who don’t speak English.”
“The message is always the same: Don’t you dare express an opinion on the public affairs of your nation. The message is: Shut up,” Vance said.
Vance then encouraged his supporters to say whatever they want, true or untrue, dangerous or not. “I’m asking all of us to reject censorship. Reject the idea that you can control what other people think and say,” he wrote after whining for 1,100 words about trying to control what Democrats or the media say.
“Embrace persuasion of your fellow citizens over silencing them—either through the powers of Big Tech or through moral blackmail,” Vance wrote. “I think this will make our public debate much better.”
Taking things to their logical extreme, Vance concluded, “The reason is simple. The logic of censorship leads directly to one place, for there is only one way to permanently silence a human being: put a bullet in his brain.”