Georgia’s Republican Governor Shuts Down Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracy

“I guess they’re not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive,” he continued. “They’re having a very hard time getting the president on the phone. He won’t get on it.” While it’s true that the federal response to the hurricane leaves much to be desired, Trump was stretching the truth when he said that Kemp hadn’t heard from Biden.

Just a few hours earlier on Monday, Kemp told press that Biden called yesterday afternoon and asked the Georgia governor what further support his state needed. Biden last week also declared a state of emergency in Georgia, approving federal disaster assistance for the state.

Has Trump told Gov. Kemp, who said this today?



"The President just called me yesterday afternoon."



"And he just said ‘hey, what do you need?’"



"He offered that if there's other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that." https://t.co/ABiE0AE0GS pic.twitter.com/Y9WcwULJes — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 30, 2024

As Trump tours Georgia and North Carolina, Republicans continue to slam Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not showing face in disaster zones. But perhaps while roads remain closed and many remain without power, it’s a better use of resources for the federal government to provide actual disaster relief, rather than divert resources for a tour bus. At least, that’s what many residents in Georgia thought about Trump’s publicity stunt Monday.