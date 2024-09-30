MTG Dragged for Ditching Georgia as Hurricane Helene Hits the State
Why has Marjorie Taylor Greene left her state just as Hurricane Helene is destroying the lives of its residents?
As Hurricane Helene made landfall, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was busy watching football with Donald Trump.
Greene traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to join the former president at the Alabama-Georgia college football game.
And the worst person you know has unfortunately made a good point.
“Instead of being in Georgia to help the people of her state, MTG blew them off and decided to go to the football game in Alabama yesterday instead,” wrote Loomer on X Sunday morning. “It speaks volumes to her lack of focus as a Congresswoman and it really shows she is more interested in fan fare as opposed to helping people in her state.”
The two women have been feuding publicly since Greene and other Republicans warned Trump last month to distance himself from Loomer, whom they see as an unhinged conspiracy theorist and a liability to the party. After Greene called out Loomer’s recent racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, as Loomer attended a September 11 commemoration event with Trump, Loomer called the Georgia representative “extremely jealous and vindictive,” among other insults.
Hurricane Helene has left at least 25 Georgians dead and millions without essential utilities. At least 102 people have died across six states, and hundreds are missing as towns as roads remain closed and many homes remain without power.
Meanwhile, Republicans are taking the opportunity to slam President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not yet visiting impacted states, which are in the midst of disaster response. Biden has already said he will visit areas devastated by the hurricane this week as long as it doesn’t disrupt rescue and recovery operations. Trump will visit North Carolina later this week and Georgia on Monday, without Greene by his side.