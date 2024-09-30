MTG Dragged for Ditching Georgia as Hurricane Helene Hits the State

And the worst person you know has unfortunately made a good point.



“Instead of being in Georgia to help the people of her state, MTG blew them off and decided to go to the football game in Alabama yesterday instead,” wrote Loomer on X Sunday morning. “It speaks volumes to her lack of focus as a Congresswoman and it really shows she is more interested in fan fare as opposed to helping people in her state.”



The two women have been feuding publicly since Greene and other Republicans warned Trump last month to distance himself from Loomer, whom they see as an unhinged conspiracy theorist and a liability to the party. After Greene called out Loomer’s recent racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, as Loomer attended a September 11 commemoration event with Trump, Loomer called the Georgia representative “extremely jealous and vindictive,” among other insults.

