The GOP Showed Again How Anti-Worker It Really Is

Enjoying union benefits without joining the union and paying for those benefits is known as the “free rider” problem, and it reduces union membership. The free-rider problem is why private-sector union membership in right-to-work states (5.2 percent) is roughly half the rate in non-right-to-work states (10.2 percent). According to a June 2022 study by Nicole Fortin, Thomas Lemieux, and Neil Lloyd of the University of British Columbia, the five states that passed right-to-work laws between 2011 and 2017—Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky—saw a 4 percent decline in union membership during the five years after the laws were passed and a 1 percent drop in wages. Two more recent studies recorded a more dramatic wage drop of 4 percent.

The burden of compulsory agency fees weighs lightly on the Republican majority on Good’s subcommittee. Two-thirds of them, including Good and Wilson, represent states that already have right-to-work laws. That raises the question of why they’re so worked up about so-called forced unionization. It doesn’t likely have much to do with pleasing voters; almost half of all Republican voters, and a 69 percent majority of independents, favor labor unions, and in the 2016 presidential primaries, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker belly-flopped with his anti-union message. More likely, Good and Wilson are pushing national right-to-work legislation to gratify donors, the GOP’s only real constituency for union-bashing. In the current election cycle Good collected about $20,000 from construction companies and nearly $10,000 from the securities industry, while Wilson collected $21,000 from the aerospace industry and $15,000 from defense firms. None of these industry sectors is union friendly.

Representative Eric Burlison, Republican of Missouri, is an exception. He does not represent a right-to-work state, so his anger is more logical. “I’m really jealous of the people that were sitting on either side of me,” Burlison said at the hearing. “I’m from Missouri, a state that, sadly, forces everyone to pay membership dues, or pay dues to a union, whether they want to or not.” Burlison pooh-poohed the free-rider argument, saying that the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, which lobbies for elderly people, doesn’t compel all elderly people to pay them a fee. That’s kind of a stupid angle, because collective bargaining isn’t political advocacy; it’s negotiation over an employment contract in a specific workplace. To the extent labor unions engage in political advocacy, the law already requires them to exclude that cost in calculating agency fees. Not even labor unions can make you pay for their political activities.