Trump’s Idiot Son Still Thinks Picking J.D. Vance Was a Great Idea
Donald Trump Jr. sees no issue with J.D. Vance.
Donald Trump Jr. is still singing the praises of J.D. Vance, who he advocated should be his father’s running mate, even as the Ohio senator’s favorability plummets.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Maria Bartiromo asked Don Jr. what he expected from Vance in the upcoming vice presidential debate, noting that Don Jr. had been one of the people who pitched Vance in the first place.
Although Vance reportedly divided Trump’s donors, he had powerful backers within Trump’s circle, including his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, as well as Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.
“Listen, J.D., uh, has been incredible. Every time I watch him, whether it’s the Sunday morning shows, just dismantling the left on their home turf—uh, I just feel totally vindicated in all of that decision,” Don Jr. said.
“He’s just been absolutely outstanding,” Don Jr. claimed.
It’s not clear, however, that Vance has been that outstanding. A recent Harvard Youth poll of likely voters between the ages of 18 and 29 found that only 18 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Donald Trump’s running mate. Forty-six percent of respondents found Vance to be “unfavorable.”
That didn’t come out of nowhere. Vance boosted the Republican ticket’s full-throated embrace of the racist rumor that Haitian immigrants were eating their neighbor’s pets in Springfield, Ohio, and essentially has been a walking P.R. disaster due to the sheer density of negative things he had to say about women, his own running mate, and all immigrants, legal or not.
Meanwhile, Don Jr. said that Vance was a “guy of substance” and a “guy that’s lived that American dream.” The former president’s son said that Tim Walz, Vance’s opponent, “lies about each and every thing.”