Trump’s Response to Melania’s Abortion Claim Sparks Outrage
Melania Trump claimed in her new memoir that she’s been pro-abortion all her life. Here’s how Donald Trump responded.
Melania Trump has come out as staunchly pro-choice—and her MAGA husband is pretending he agrees with her.
Ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, Melania, the former first lady posted a video to her X account defending the “individual freedoms” of women to do what they wish with their bodies.
“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard,” Melania said in a clip released Thursday. “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”
That stance was, apparently, totally fine with the aggressively anti-choice Republican presidential nominee. During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump casually confessed that he had encouraged his wife to “write what you believe” with regard to the new book.
“I said, ‘You have to stick with your heart,’” Trump told the conservative network. “I’ve said that to everybody, ‘You have to go with your heart.’ There are some people that are very, very far right on the issue, meaning without exceptions, and then there are other people who view it a little bit differently than that.”
“I’m not going to tell you what to do,” Trump said he told Melania.
But that simple line caught significant backlash from his critics, who argued that his campaign, Project 2025, and the Republican Party have worked overtime to tell every other woman in America exactly what they should do with their bodies—whether that’s fighting for a national abortion ban or celebrating the encroaching stateside restrictions on other, adjacent reproductive procedures, such as IVF.
“Oh, so Melanie gets to choose but not millions of other women. Got it,” posted The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill.
“He has no problem with states telling your daughters what to do with their body, though,” posted national security attorney Bradley Moss.