New Rule in Crucial Swing State Could Tip Election for Trump

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office warned Thursday that the rule changes would likely be considered illegal or invalid under state law and break ballot chain of custody.

The new rule, one of 11 that the board planned to vote on Friday, would require ballots to be counted by hand the night of the election or by the next day, which many local election officials say would be impossible in most of the state’s counties. In public comments Friday, some officials said it was too late to institute rules that require staff training and funds they don’t have.

“Military ballots have already been issued,” said Irwin County elections supervisor Ethan Compton. “The election has begun. This is not the time to change the rules. That will only lower the integrity of our elections.”