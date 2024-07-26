Notorious Neo-Nazi Says Racist Attacks on Kamala Go Too Far
Even white nationalist Richard Spencer thinks the attacks on Kamala are a “bit much.”
Right-wing attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris are skyrocketing, with conservatives attacking her record as a prosecutor, calling her the “DEI” candidate, and making desperate attempts to associate her with communists.
One such attack came from right-wing political commentator Tim Pool, who let loose calling Harris a “Communazi Despot come to put conservatives in concertation[sic] camps.” The attack was so over-the-top that it even drew a reply from white nationalist Richard Spencer, who wondered “A bit much?”
It’s hilarious that Pool, who has two million followers on Twitter, would get rebuked by an open white nationalist such as Spencer, whom one would think has no love for Harris. Several commentators on X found the situation pretty funny.
Last week, Spencer caused some confusion when he endorsed President Biden over Trump, saying that, “The nomination of J.D. Vance had reminded me what the GOP really is.” This was mostly due to conservative support for Israel, anathema to an antisemite like Spencer, but also possibly because of racism against Vance’s Indian American wife.
Spencer’s rebuking of Pool, while funny, has nefarious undertones. Spencer soured on Donald Trump and MAGA even before his presidential term ended, due to what he saw as Trump’s failed strategy on uniting white supremacists.
“I will never vote for Donald Trump. I wish him the worst,” Spencer told The New Republic in 2020. “I’m not exactly enthusiastic about voting for Joe Biden, but in all likelihood, I will.”
Still, infighting among the worst elements of the U.S. far-right can only hurt Trump and MAGA, and give the rest of us something entertaining to read and watch.