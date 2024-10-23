Trump Campaign Manager Gets Brutal Reminder on His Past Trump Warnings
Once upon a time, Chris LaCivita had some harsh words for Donald Trump and his role in the January 6 insurrection.
Donald Trump’s campaign manager Chris LaCivita can’t come up with a good explanation for all his posts after the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, blaming Trump for the violence of that day.
In the immediate aftermath of the riots, several Republicans criticized Trump for fueling the protesters violently attempting to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election. Chris LaCivita was among them, sharing comments on X (Twitter at the time) calling January 6 an insurrection fueled by Trump’s lies about the election, CNN reports.
LaCivita shared several reposts condemning Trump for January 6, including former President George W. Bush’s statement expressing “disbelief and dismay” and calling the unrest at the Capitol “a sickening and heartbreaking sight.” LaCivita later deleted this post, along with several others, but CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski was able to find them on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine.
CNN also saw a video of a screen recording showing that LaCivita liked a post from former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock, who called for Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the Constitution and remove him from office.
“Twitter locked @realDonaldTrump for 12 hours. Now the Cabinet needs to lock him down for the next 14 days. #25thAmendmentNow,” Comstock’s post on the evening of January 6 read.
LaCivita also shared a post from a Republican Senate aide, John McCormack, who at the time was a reporter for the conservative magazine National Review.
“Text message from a GOP Senate aide: ‘This is a disgusting tragedy. Someone literally lost their life because of a lie that Trump told, Cruz/Hawley capitalized on, and fringe media echoed. This is in no way shape or form sustainable,’” McCormack’s post read, referring to Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who were supporting Trump’s claim that he hadn’t lost the election.
LaCivita also reposted, and later deleted, a comment from a Republican political staffer calling the people who stormed the Capitol “thugs,” quoting a tweet from CNN about the breach of the Capitol.
Trump’s campaign manager didn’t deny making the posts and reposts in a statement to CNN but said, “Retweets and likes are not endorsements.
“I’m focused on winning the election two weeks from now, and not distractions from CNN,” his statement read.
All of his posts show that LaCivita, like many other Republicans, saw the Capitol riots as very damaging for the country and the GOP. But today, these criticisms have been memory-holed, as the Republican Party and Trump’s fervent supporters have sought to downplay, whitewash, and even defend the events of January 6.
Along with 2020 election denial, ignoring the riots has even become a litmus test of supporting Trump in his campaign for president. With the 2024 election only days away, how will LaCivita and the rest of Trump’s campaign react if there’s another violent attempt to overturn the election?