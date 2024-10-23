Trump Campaign Manager Gets Brutal Reminder on His Past Trump Warnings

Senior Judge Paul Friedman granted the group’s request, which asked for “any report—including, but not limited to, an incident report filed with U.S. Army Military Police Corps officials and/or any other military officials at Arlington National Cemetery—regarding the alleged incident reported to have taken place during the August 26, 2024, visit by former President Trump to Arlington National Cemetery.”



On August 26, Trump visited the cemetery to attend a wreath-laying ceremony for 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport during the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan three years before. After the event concluded, Trump campaign staff recorded the former president smiling and giving a thumbs-up sign next to military graves, footage of which was later used in campaign ads.



When a cemetery employee tried to stop the campaign from taking photos or video, as such political activity is illegal, they were physically shoved by a Trump staffer. The employee opted not to press charges against the staffer, and wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from Trump’s supporters. Trump, meanwhile, denied any wrongdoing. His campaign said it would release footage that would show that no laws were broken, but to date has not.

