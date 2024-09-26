Rudy Giuliani’s Time as a Shady Lawyer Finally Comes to an End
Another one of Donald Trump’s pathetic 2020 lawyers has officially been disbarred.
Rudy Giuliani was disbarred Thursday by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, ending the legal career of another one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers.
It’s the second disbarment for Giuliani, who lost his law license in New York in July over his many false statements about the 2020 presidential election. In May, Giuliani’s D.C. law license was suspended after the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility recommended that he lose the license over his involvement in lawsuits alleging election fraud in 2020.
“We conclude that disbarment is the only sanction that will protect the public, the courts, and the integrity of the legal profession, and deter other lawyers from launching similarly baseless claims in the pursuit of such wide-ranging yet completely unjustified relief,” the board’s recommendation at the time said.
This is a developing story.