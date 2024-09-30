Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Harris in Dire Warning on Trump

“The consequences will only be more severe—and irreversible—a second time around. Thanks to the extremist Supreme Court he stacked, Trump would take office with full immunity: no checks on his power whatsoever,” Giuliani said. “If the president isn’t going to be subject to the law like every other citizen, which remains incomprehensible to me, then our president had better have a moral compass.”

The article carries the headline “Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don’t Let Him Take Our Country, Too,” and Giuliani not only mentions the danger that Trump presents to the country, but also how her father’s work for the former president and convicted felon has brought him down and hurt their relationship.



“I spent a lot of my life wishing my father had less power. But I never wanted it to happen like this. And selfishly, the deeper my dad gets stuck in the quicksand of his problems, the more fleeting our opportunities to connect as father and daughter become,” Giuliani said, alluding to her father’s financial and legal difficulties.

