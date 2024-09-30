Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Harris in Dire Warning on Trump
Caroline Rose Giuliani wrote a harrowing piece on how Donald Trump ruined her relationship with her dad—and how he could ruin the country next.
Rudolph Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, endorsed Kamala Harris Monday, writing for Vanity Fair about how she has watched her father’s life “crumble since he joined forces with [Donald] Trump.”
Caroline Giuliani wrote an article for the magazine warning of the dangers of another Trump presidency, saying his first term “was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation’s modern history.”
“The consequences will only be more severe—and irreversible—a second time around. Thanks to the extremist Supreme Court he stacked, Trump would take office with full immunity: no checks on his power whatsoever,” Giuliani said. “If the president isn’t going to be subject to the law like every other citizen, which remains incomprehensible to me, then our president had better have a moral compass.”
The article carries the headline “Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don’t Let Him Take Our Country, Too,” and Giuliani not only mentions the danger that Trump presents to the country, but also how her father’s work for the former president and convicted felon has brought him down and hurt their relationship.
“I spent a lot of my life wishing my father had less power. But I never wanted it to happen like this. And selfishly, the deeper my dad gets stuck in the quicksand of his problems, the more fleeting our opportunities to connect as father and daughter become,” Giuliani said, alluding to her father’s financial and legal difficulties.
“After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,” Giuliani wrote.
Giuliani also praised Harris for her understanding of the climate crisis and her support for reproductive rights, calling the vice president “a life-long public servant who has spent her career upholding justice and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.”
Endorsing Harris is a big step for the daughter of a close confidant of Trump who also served as his lawyer. But as she wrote, Rudy Giuliani’s work for Trump has indeed imploded his life. He has been disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York state. He’s on the verge of losing his assets thanks to a defamation lawsuit from Georgia poll workers and is facing criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for election interference, as well as a pending sexual harassment lawsuit from one of his former assistants. Now, his daughter is openly expressing her sadness and shame over his support for Trump and where it has taken him. Will he listen to her?