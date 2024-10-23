Republican Offers Mindblowing Defense of Trump’s Hitler Comments
Republican Governor Chris Sununu is standing by Donald Trump.
Republicans are struggling to defend the report of Donald Trump’s wild comment pining for “the kind of generals that Hitler had”—and in some cases, they’re not defending it at all.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a casual appreciation for Hitler’s Nazi regime was “par for the course” for the Republican presidential nominee.
During an interview with CNN, Sununu was asked whether Trump’s alleged statement was a deal-breaker for the Republican governor.
“No,” Sununu said, explaining that in the end, “it’s all about results.” Independent voters, he said, don’t care for “ultraliberal extremism” and just “need a cultural change coming out of Washington.”
“Look, we’ve heard a lot of extreme things about Donald Trump from Donald Trump. It’s kind of par for the course. It’s really, unfortunately, uh with a guy like that, it’s kind of baked into the vote at this point,” Sununu said.
Sununu showed just how quick he, and likely other Republicans too, have been to accept Trump’s extremist tendencies. But, as Sununu explained moments later, he was only doing it because it’s what everyone else was doing.
CNN’s Kate Bolduan then asked Sununu whether he was OK with supporting a candidate who former chief John Kelly said fit “into the general definition of fascist” and “certainly prefers the dictator approach” to governing. “That is something you are supporting, is that something you are OK with?” Bolduan asked.
“No, look I don’t think anyone should be OK with statements like that, of course,” Sununu said. “And if there’s ever anyone you don’t want any sort of comparison to, it’s Hitler and all of that sort of thing.
“As we’ve discussed before, it’s not just what Chris Sununu is going for. I think most of America is gonna go this way,” he continued.
So, while Sununu can acknowledge that Hitler is bad, it’s only from an optics standpoint. If everyone else is OK with it, it’s better to just get on board!