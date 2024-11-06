Harris Picks Up One Crucial Electoral College Vote in Blow to Trump
Nebraska splits up its electoral college votes. Here’s what that means for Kamala Harris’s race to 270 votes this election.
Kamala Harris has secured victory in the integral blue dot of Nebraska, bringing her one step closer to her 270 to win.
Harris won the single electoral vote from Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, the Associated Press called Tuesday evening.
The blue dot was important to Harris’s campaign, and she now has 210 electoral college votes to Trump’s 230 votes, as both candidates race toward the 270 votes needed for victory. Trump has already pulled off a victory in the battleground states of North Carolina. Results in the other battleground states have yet to be announced.
Omaha has been a pain in Republicans’ sides throughout the election cycle. Nebraska is one of only two states with a split electoral vote system, giving those living in the state’s largest city a special role in determining the presidential election. That’s why MAGA sought to change the state to a winner-take-all system earlier this year.
While Harris and Tim Walz, who is from the state, won the district’s one electoral vote, Trump will take Nebraska’s remaining four.
Democrats were perhaps buoyed to go to the polls thanks to Nebraska’s two abortion-related, and slightly confusingly worded, ballot questions. Also perhaps aiding in Harris’s victory, thousands of Nebraska’s former felons, many of whom live in or near Omaha, were enfranchised less than three weeks before the election.
As results continue to trickle in, Walz should take a second to celebrate his home state win.