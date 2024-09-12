MAGA Senate Candidate Caught Lying to Voters About His Money

Moreno, who was born in Colombia, claimed in a post on X that Haitian immigrants were “sucking up social services” in Springfield. “We need to deport illegals, not invite them to wreak havoc on our communities,” Moreno wrote, even though the Haitian immigrants in Springfield are not undocumented, and are under temporary protected status.

Those aren’t the only lies that the MAGA Republican has told on the campaign trail, however. Apparently, Moreno has also been lying about his business dealings, too, repeatedly claiming that he’s sold all of his companies so he can head to Washington, D.C., with no hidden agenda.

“I’ve sold all my operating businesses,” Moreno said in November, according to the Statehouse News Bureau. “I wanted to go to Washington, D.C., free of any conflicts of interest. No individual stocks, no individual bonds, no corporate holdings. I’ve made that sacrifice to run for the U.S. Senate.”