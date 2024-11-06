​​Trump-Obsessed MAGA Republican Wins Ohio Senate in Blow to Democrats

This is a much-needed win for Republicans, who now hold a nine-seat majority in the Senate, with 11 votes still remaining to be called.

Thanks to dark money, the only Democratic senator in the state was finally unseated after first being elected in 2007. The race had garnered more ad spending than any other Senate race in history with nearly $500 million spent between the two candidates.



On the Republican side, Defend American Jobs, a super PAC tied to the cryptocurrency industry spent over $40 million to support Bernie Moreno. While the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent over $160 million for Moreno, more than any other Republican Senate candidate this year.

