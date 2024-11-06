New Hampshire’s New Republican Governor Stands for Exactly Nothing
Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte has defeated Democrat Joyce Craig in the most competitive governor’s race in the country.
Abortion flip-flopper and former Trump critic turned stooge Kelly Ayotte has emerged victorious from the most competitive governor’s race in the country.
The former Republican senator defeated Democratic challenger and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to maintain Republican control of the governor’s mansion in New Hampshire. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening, with Ayotte leading 52.1 percent to Craig’s 45.8 percent, and 62 percent of votes reported.
If Ayotte stands for anything but winning, it’s not clear what that may be, as she’s changed her stances on two of the biggest issues this election
The former senator said in 2022 that she wouldn’t alter a state law that restricts abortions after 24 weeks, but voted for a federal 20-week ban while she was in Congress. Ayotte also promised to strike down any more stringent anti-abortion laws, but maintains close relationships with anti-abortion lobbying groups.
Ayotte also reversed course on Donald Trump when realizing it was politically beneficial. In 2016, she unendorsed Trump after the Access Hollywood tapes surfaced, stating, “I think those statements are fundamentally talking, unfortunately, about assault.”
But after losing her election in 2016, she has reversed course and fully endorsed Trump, explaining that “there’s no question he’s the right choice for the White House … especially on this border issue.”
When asked about her sudden pivot on Trump during her final debate with Craig, Ayotte couldn’t come up with an answer.
“You’re never going to stand up if your party’s in … that office. You’ll never stand up because you’re a party-line person. I’ve stood up to my party,” she said in a rambling, nonsensical answer. Ayotte has notably not stood up to her party.