Here’s How Badly Kamala Harris Has Lost Arab American Voters

City of Dearborn Election Results

Over the past year, there were concerns that Democrats would lose ground with the state’s Arab American and Muslim populations due to the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza over the past year. In Dearborn, those concerns appear to have some merit and show that Democrats should not have dismissed Arab American and Muslim voters. The Harris campaign refused to have a Muslim or Arab speaker at the Democratic National Convention in August, and just last week, the party sent Bill Clinton to the state, where he drew a huge backlash for saying Israel was “forced” by Hamas to kill civilians in Gaza.



Stein made inroads in the city, holding a campaign event there in September and supporting an immediate cease-fire in the war, saying, “We do not need and will not tolerate genocide in Gaza.”



Overall in Michigan, the Associated Press shows Harris trailing with 1,408,266 votes, or 45.9 percent compared to Trump’s 1,604,225 votes, or 52.3 percent.

