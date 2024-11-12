Trump’s New Israel Ambassador Is Cool With Razing Gaza

This will be the first time that the two-term ex-governor has held a diplomatic post, and the nomination gives little indication that Trump has legitimate intentions to deescalate the war. Huckabee has been a vocal defender of Israel amid its lopsided conflict against Palestine. In June, he came out against a potential ceasefire deal between the two countries, arguing to NewsNation that Hamas should not be negotiated with and that the only solution for the war would be their complete surrender.

“This is like trying to negotiate with the Nazis in World War II. You just don’t,” Huckabee told the network. “You beat them. You defeat them. You eradicate them.”

Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza in the more than yearlong war, with an additional 102,000 people injured in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A report by the United Nations Human Rights Office, published last week, found that close to 70 percent of those killed were women and children, with five- to nine-year-old children comprising the majority of the dead. Roughly 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing.