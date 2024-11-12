Trump’s New Israel Ambassador Is Cool With Razing Gaza
Former Governor Mike Huckabee has made his feelings on Gaza clear.
Donald Trump has tapped former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the next ambassador to Israel.
“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said Tuesday in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”
This will be the first time that the two-term ex-governor has held a diplomatic post, and the nomination gives little indication that Trump has legitimate intentions to deescalate the war. Huckabee has been a vocal defender of Israel amid its lopsided conflict against Palestine. In June, he came out against a potential ceasefire deal between the two countries, arguing to NewsNation that Hamas should not be negotiated with and that the only solution for the war would be their complete surrender.
“This is like trying to negotiate with the Nazis in World War II. You just don’t,” Huckabee told the network. “You beat them. You defeat them. You eradicate them.”
Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza in the more than yearlong war, with an additional 102,000 people injured in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A report by the United Nations Human Rights Office, published last week, found that close to 70 percent of those killed were women and children, with five- to nine-year-old children comprising the majority of the dead. Roughly 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing.
Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, first visited Israel in the early 1970s at the age of 17, and has since visited the country dozens of times. In 2011, Politico reported that the two-time Republican presidential candidate would make a meal out of his trips to Israel, often spending several weeks in the country, while other visiting politicos would simply stop there to “check a box” along their campaign trail.
Huckabee has argued that the term “West Bank” is offensive—he prefers referring to the region in the Old Testament terms “Judea” and “Samaria.”
And Huckabee has landed himself in the midst of a litany of other Middle East controversies for his staunch defenses of Israel. In 2015, the conservative drew ire for likening the Obama administration’s maneuverings on the Iran Nuclear Deal to the Holocaust, claiming that the president was “marching Israelis to the door of the oven.”
