Trump Announces New Nightmare Border Czar in Dead of Night

Homan is best known for crafting and then overseeing Trump’s ruthless 2017 “zero tolerance” family separation policy that resulted in almost 2,000 children being ripped from their families after being detained at the southern border. This policy resulted in traumatic, inhumane mistreatment of migrants and their children. It was widely criticized and put on hold in 2018, around the time that Homan stepped down as ICE director.

Homan has been bullish about his role in the process, telling the Republican National Convention crowd this summer that he had a message for the millions of migrants coming to this country for a better opportunity for themselves and their children: “You better start packing now. You’re damn right. Cause you’re going home.”

Homan doubled down on his hard-line stance on 60 Minutes last month. When asked by Cecilia Vega if there was a way to carry out Trump’s mass deportation dreams without separating families, Homan responded, “Of course there is. Families can be deported together.”

