MAGA’s Violent Threats Spike as Little Girls Threatened With Rape
Donald Trump’s win continues to bring out the very worst in his supporters.
The re-election of Donald Trump—a court-described rapist who famously said he could do anything he wants to women, including “grab ‘em by the pussy”—to the White House is having immediate ramifications for gender relations across the country, with young boys and men alike weaponizing the misogynistic rhetoric of the country’s soon-to-be 47th president against their female counterparts.
Across social media, young men are parroting white supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Your body, my choice. Forever,” hours before the election was even called in Trump’s favor.
But the language has seemingly spilled from the digital ecosphere into daily life, as well, with parents reporting that young boys were caught leveraging the overtly objectifying language against girls in school.
School officials Minnesota issued a notice to parents on Friday that they were aware of “misogynistic… transphobic, and homophobic memes and messages” directed toward students in nearby school districts, including the phrase “your body, my choice.”
“Our country is facing a period of significant division, and the recent election has stirred a range of emotions. Although Hopkins Public Schools is nonpartisan, we recognize that the outcome of the election has and will continue to spark instances of racism, homophobia, and sexism in school communities across the nation and state, including here in Hopkins,” wrote Dr. Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, superintendent of the Hopkins Public Schools system, in a letter that encouraged parents to reach out to local authorities if their children received such messages.
Social media is awash with similar but unverified anecdotes of boys throwing the horrific threat around their school hallways.
The election results have seemingly created a safe space for misogynists to crawl out of the woodwork. In Texas, activists celebrating Trump’s win overtook Texas State University’s San Marcos Campus, raising signs that read “women are property,” “homo sex is sin,” and lists that designated women and slaves as “types of property.”
At best, the comments are unsavory rage bait being regurgitated by people who are unaware of the ramifications or depth of the hyper-conservative, misogynistic belief. But they have the double sided effect of making women—who have had their reproductive rights systematically stripped away from them on a state-by-state basis since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022—feel incredibly unsafe on the precipice of an overwhelmingly far-right administration.