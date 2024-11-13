Alina Habba Responds to News She May Be Trump’s Press Secretary

Content creator Melissa Rein Lively has already put “Future Trump White House Press Secretary” in her Instagram bio. “I’m a hair away from the White House. I do think I’m going to get it,” said Lively, who gained fame after destroying a Covid-19 mask stand at Target in 2020 while going on an unhinged rant. “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are—I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”

Lively even moved to a luxury resort in Palm Beach to really concentrate on getting the nomination. “I’m telling you right now, I’m not leaving here without that press secretary gig,” she told Politico. She later explained that she’d take “any senior role in the press office, but I think press secretary is best fit.” Lively is now calling reports of attorney Alinna Habba as front-runner for press secretary “fake news” on her Instagram story.

Similarly to Lively, failed North Carolina superintendent candidate Michele Morrow is taking votes she received on RFK Jr.’s website for “Education Administration” as an actual, official nomination for the position. “Let’s help get Michele to Washington where she can fight to save our children in North Carolina and beyond!” she posted in third person from her own X account. Morrow gained prominence for calling for the public execution of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.