Lindsey Graham Celebrates Trump Win With Ominous Threat to Jack Smith
Donald Trump has promised to fire Jack Smith on the first day of his presidency.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump’s campaign lackeys, took aim at someone who has turned out to be one of the only people in the country interested in holding the former president accountable.
“To Jack Smith and your team: It is time to look forward to a new chapter in your legal careers as these politically motivated charges against President Trump hit a wall,” Graham wrote in a post on X early Wednesday.
“The Supreme Court substantially rejected what you were trying to do, and after tonight, it’s clear the American people are tired of lawfare. Bring these cases to an end,” the South Carolina Republican wrote. “The American people deserve a refund.”
While Smith’s election interference case is expected to continue in the short term, President-elect Trump has previously vowed to have Smith canned on his first day in office, and even threatened to deport him. That kind of fascistic rhetoric didn’t seem to scare off any voters Tuesday, so now we’ll just wait to see if he was kidding.
Whoever Trump appoints as attorney general, upon entering office, will sink that case as well as Trump’s classified documents case, which Smith has appealed after Judge Aileen Cannon tossed it out in July. Trump might even appoint Cannon as attorney general (she previously appeared on a short list for the spot), giving the Trump-appointed judge the chance to obliterate that case yet again.
In another post on X, Graham toasted ousting the Democrats, who he claimed wanted to “pack the Supreme Court”—something that Trump is very likely to attempt during his next four years in office.