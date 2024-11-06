Lindsey Graham Celebrates Trump Win With Ominous Threat to Jack Smith

“The Supreme Court substantially rejected what you were trying to do, and after tonight, it’s clear the American people are tired of lawfare. Bring these cases to an end,” the South Carolina Republican wrote. “The American people deserve a refund.”

While Smith’s election interference case is expected to continue in the short term, President-elect Trump has previously vowed to have Smith canned on his first day in office, and even threatened to deport him. That kind of fascistic rhetoric didn’t seem to scare off any voters Tuesday, so now we’ll just wait to see if he was kidding.

Whoever Trump appoints as attorney general, upon entering office, will sink that case as well as Trump’s classified documents case, which Smith has appealed after Judge Aileen Cannon tossed it out in July. Trump might even appoint Cannon as attorney general (she previously appeared on a short list for the spot), giving the Trump-appointed judge the chance to obliterate that case yet again.