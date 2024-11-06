Steve Bannon’s Project 2025 Joke Says What We Knew All Along
Donald Trump’s allies are celebrating the arrival of the Christian nationalist agenda.
Project 2025 has begun. And Donald Trump’s allies are now openly celebrating it.
“Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda,” wrote conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Wednesday morning, adding “Lol” for good measure.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was recently released from prison, responded on his live War Room podcast with one word: “Fabulous.”
Later during the livestream, Bannon could be seen holding a hard copy of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 “Mandate For Leadership” up to the camera in celebration. On election night, Bannon had vowed to eliminate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, MSNBC, and the Justice Department in an unhinged rant.
“Now, you’re going to pay the price,” he said Tuesday night.
During the campaign, Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025, even claiming that he “NEVER READ IT, NEVER SAW IT,” despite his many ties to the sprawling list of co-authors.
Meanwhile, the key author of Project 2025 celebrated Trump’s victory in a statement Tuesday night.
“President Trump has achieved a historic and hard-fought victory: overcoming four sham indictments, surviving two assassination attempts, and overcoming an unprecedented mid-race candidate swap to become the first president since Grover Cleveland to win two nonconsecutive terms,” wrote Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts.