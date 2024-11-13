MAGA Influencers Are Desperately “Begging” Trump for White House Jobs
Far-right social media personalities are hoping they can post their way to a Cabinet gig.
Professional MAGA content creators somehow think that they have a realistic chance of landing a senior role in President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming Cabinet.
Politico is reporting that the content creators—some of whom have no professional political experience whatsoever—have been bolstered by the website “Nominees for the People,” Robert F. Kennedy’s genius idea to publicly crowdsource and vote on names for Cabinet nominations. Alt-right grifter Charlie Kirk leads votes for secretary of education, while former Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe leads Labor Department votes. The beggars, however, have much lower profiles.
Content creator Melissa Rein Lively has already put “Future Trump White House Press Secretary” in her Instagram bio. “I’m a hair away from the White House. I do think I’m going to get it,” said Lively, who gained fame after destroying a Covid-19 mask stand at Target in 2020 while going on an unhinged rant. “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are—I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”
Lively even moved to a luxury resort in Palm Beach to really concentrate on getting the nomination. “I’m telling you right now, I’m not leaving here without that press secretary gig,” she told Politico. She later explained that she’d take “any senior role in the press office, but I think press secretary is best fit.” Lively is now calling reports of attorney Alinna Habba as front-runner for press secretary “fake news” on her Instagram story.
Similarly to Lively, failed North Carolina superintendent candidate Michele Morrow is taking votes she received on RFK Jr.’s website for “Education Administration” as an actual, official nomination for the position. “Let’s help get Michele to Washington where she can fight to save our children in North Carolina and beyond!” she posted in third person from her own X account. Morrow gained prominence for calling for the public execution of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.
Influencer Breanna Morello, whose Instagram bio boasts she “quit Fox Corp over the Covid vaccine mandate,” said she had to “respectfully decline” the nominations for White House press secretary because she wants to stay in Florida with her dogs. She’d accept if she could do it from Mar-a-Lago.
The Trump team isn’t taking these nominations as seriously as their most extreme fans are. “People are begging at this point,” a Trump campaign source told Politico. “These maniacs are actually filming videos saying how honored they are. It is nuts. Holding a position in this administration will require more than fifty Instagram stories of you dining on tuna tartare at Mar-a-Lago.”
These “maniacs” are the most loyal part of Trump’s base, the heart and soul of the MAGA movement. The Trump campaign—with its proximity to QAnon and its general conspiracizing—has created a safe space for them to be completely delusional. Now, they have to deal with the results.