Trump’s Climate Plans Are Such a Disaster Even Exxon Is Worried

“I don’t think the challenge or the need to address global emissions is going to go away. Anything that happens in the short term would just make the longer term that much more challenging,” the executive said in an interview with Politico.

The Exxon CEO warned about the danger of carbon border tariffs, in particular, which have been floated by some in Trump’s inner circle and would levy taxes on imports produced at a higher carbon emissions level than in the United States.

“I think it’s a bad idea. It’s a really bad idea,” said Woods. “I think carbon border adjustment is going to introduce a whole new level of complexity and bureaucratic red tape. I don’t think it’s going to be very effective.” He said he prefers a regulatory apparatus based on carbon intensity.