Trump Transition Lawyer Spells Out Plan to Gut Justice Department

“Career DOJ lawyers must be fully committed to implementing President Trump’s policies or they should leave or be fired,” the Trump aide wrote in a lengthy post on X. “If the president wants to deport illegal aliens, secure the border, ban race-based ‘affirmative action’ and DEI, investigate antisemitism, halt Big Tech censorship, grant pardons and commutations to Jan 6th defendants, he has every right to expect that these perfectly lawful policies are implemented, and it is absolutely unacceptable for career employees to seek to thwart this policy agenda.”

Paoletta went on to name two times in which he essentially accused Justice Department lawyers of treason. He alleged that DOJ lawyers were “too busy” to handle a case regarding “racial discrimination” toward white and Asian applicants at Yale, and blocked an investigation into a Covid-19 nursing home deaths cover-up in New York under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The Deep State should not be allowed to subvert the will of the American people,” wrote Paoletta.

Top Republican strategist Cleta Mitchell, who infamously helped Trump pressure Georgia officials to “find” the necessary votes for him to win the 2020 election, chimed in too. “Every lawyer in the Voting Section and likely in the Civil Rights Division needs to be terminated. They are not supportive of Pres Trump or MAGA,” Mitchell replied on X. “There has to be a reckoning. These are leftwing activists who have come from and should return to their leftwing organizations.”