“Crimes Against Humanity”: MTG Names First Targets for AG Matt Gaetz
MAGA representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Matt Gaetz to wield his future power as attorney general by demolishing our country’s health standards.
It looks like there is at least one person who is happy about Matt Gaetz’s nomination to be the next attorney general: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she was hopeful Gaetz would prosecute vaccine “crimes against humanity,” whatever that means.
The Georgia Republican, with a penchant for regurgitating extremist conspiracy theories, unleashed a diatribe of vaccine misinformation during a congressional meeting Thursday titled, “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and The Path Forward.”
“I think one of the greatest lessons that has been learned here is that the government and its powerful agencies should never use the American people’s hard earned tax dollars to create viruses that can be unleashed on the world, like Covid-19 was,” Greene said.
Greene claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci “lied to the American people, abusing his power and position and role, a very powerful role paid for by the American tax people.” She suggested that the United States had been behind the deadly disease, just to sell Americans an even more horrific medicine.
“People that perpetuated and continue to perpetuate these crimes need to be prosecuted, and that needs to be starting in the next administration, and I’m pretty sure our next attorney general will do that, and I look forward to seeing that happen,” she said.
Greene, who bragged about being unvaccinated, also suggested that vaccines should be further “investigated,” and linked them to a supposed “rise in autism,” and neurological disorders—something which has also been suggested by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump announced Thursday will be his nominee to become the sSecretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
“This has literally been a war on people’s health,” Greene said, misusing the word “literally” and describing life-saving vaccines as a “war.”
“Preparing for the next pandemic is actually recognizing that the last pandemic resulted in crimes against humanity,” Greene continued.
Will Gaetz be interested in prosecuting Fauci over his efforts to pull America out of a global pandemic? It’s unclear.
Gaetz claimed In 2021 that the best way to prevent yourself from getting Covid-19 was… to get Covid-19. “The best vaccine we’ve found is mother nature’s vaccine,” Gaetz told the right-wing One America News Network.
When CNN asked whether he had been vaccinated, Gaetz cut the interviewer off. “That’s very nosy of you,” he said.
“I think we should be talking more about freeing Britney,” he added.