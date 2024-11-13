Elon Musk’s Say in Trump’s Decisions Is Freaking Out Those Around Him
It’s not just about DOGE. Elon Musk is getting a growing behind-the-scenes role in Donald Trump’s biggest decisions.
Elon Musk has made himself right at home by Donald Trump’s side, much to the chagrin of everyone else in Mar-a-Lago.
The New York Times has reported that the world’s richest man and the president-elect have been absolutely inseparable since the latter’s election night victory. Musk has joined Trump for every meal, interview, golf hole, and political meeting at Mar-a-Lago over the past week, often with his 4-year-old son in tow.
Musk’s role has been bigger than some Trump aides anticipated. He chatted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey alongside Trump, and plans on meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina at Mar-a-Lago later this week. The billionaire attended “at least” one national security meeting with Trump and aide Stephen Miller, as well as another meeting on Wednesday between Trump and House Republicans. He’s even helping the Trump transition team vet potential Cabinet nominees.
That’s in addition to his plans to head the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, with Vivek Ramaswamy, which Trump proudly announced Tuesday evening.
Musks’s growing role in the Trump transition coincides with reports that those who actually worked in the Trump campaign have grown tired of Musk’s constant presence. Tech journalist Kara Swisher said that Trump’s inner circle views Musk as the “guest that wouldn’t leave.”
“He definitely inserts himself all the time, that’s his style,” Swisher told CNN on Monday. “I’ve heard from Trump people, calling me saying, ‘Oh, wow. This is odd.’ And it is.”
Politico also reported that those closest to Trump are beginning to see Musk’s presence as a “comical distraction” at Mar-a-Lago. “Elon is getting a little big for his britches,” an insider told the outlet.
Yet as Trump’s largest funder this election cycle, Musk will continue to receive this uninhibited access, even as MAGA loyalists grumble behind the scenes. Only Trump can change that.