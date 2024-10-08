MTG Revives Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory in Time for Hurricane Milton
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on her dangerous hurricane conspiracy theory.
With another hurricane rapidly approaching, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking the opportunity to boost her increasingly unhinged conspiracy theories about the weather.
In a post Monday evening, Greene wrote, “Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled,” re-upping her outlandish ideas that a mysterious “they” can control the climate.
The dangerous post comes after the Georgia representative also revived her antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers over the past week.
As MTG doubles down on her conspiracy theories, Jewish lawmakers have been targeted over the insane dog whistle.
Perhaps Greene is trying to distract from her horrible hurricane response last week, when she was missing in action, catching a football game with Donald Trump as Hurricane Helene pummeled her state.
Rapidly intensifying storms are a result of climate change, but as Hurricane Milton picks up speed, Greene is not offering her constituents anything besides her conspiracies that “climate change is the new Covid,” meaning, to her, it’s made up and controlled by the government.
Making natural disasters a cultural war issue is incredibly dangerous. On Monday, Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against right-wing misinformation coming from Fox News about the hurricane response. Similarly, over the weekend, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for “politicians, billionaires and grifters who peddle lies during a time of crisis” to be held accountable. “Spreading false information to sow chaos hurts real people.”
It’s clear that Greene’s hurricane response is all hot air.