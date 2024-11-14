Matt Gaetz’s Surprise Resignation Suddenly Makes Perfect Sense

Gaetz’s resignation came just two days before the House Ethics Committee was set to vote on releasing a report outlining its multiyear investigation into the MAGA Republican over his alleged sexual misconduct and drug use, according to Punchbowl News.

By departing his seat, the House Ethics panel has lost its jurisdiction over Gaetz and must end its investigation. Representative John Rutherford, who sits on the committee, said Thursday that the ethics report “can’t” be released, but did not explain why.

The secretive panel has been investigating Gaetz since 2021 over a slew of allegations, including sexual misconduct, sharing inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, and converting campaign funds for personal use.