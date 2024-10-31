Top Trump Adviser Gets Into Terrifying Argument Over Vaccines
Donald Trump’s transition chief doesn’t think vaccines actually work.
Vaccine science doesn’t appear to have a bright future in a potential second Trump administration.
Speaking with CNN on Wednesday night, Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick repeatedly rejected the idea that vaccines are safe and suggested that there could be a future where the life-saving medical tool is restricted from the market.
During one particularly heated moment with host Kaitlan Collins, Lutnick insisted that vaccines are “not proven,” and shared that he had a more than two-hour conversation with notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr on the issue. Lutnick claimed that Kennedy—who has admitted that his brain has been eaten by worms and who posed a slashed-up dead bear cub in Central Park as a weird practical joke—would like to strip even longstanding vaccines from the market.
That isn’t just an empty threat from a failed presidential candidate: on Monday, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump had promised him “control” of several federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). That level of control implies a cabinet position, which would be difficult to obtain for Kennedy considering that it would require a Senate confirmation. But Lutnick outright rejected the notion that the renowned conspiracy theorist would be handed such a position if Trump returned to power.
“What he explained was when he was born, we had three vaccines,” Lutnick recalled about his conversation with the 70-year-old wannabe politician, before going on to claim that autism rates at the time were “one in 10,000” and falsely insisting that newborns today are given 76 vaccines.
But Kennedy’s—and by extension, Lutnick’s—flagrant vaccine claims are plainly false. Dozens of vaccines had been invented by 1954, when Kennedy was born, preventing the societal spread of horrific illnesses such as bubonic plague, lockjaw, and tuberculosis. Autism itself has been routinely misdiagnosed and miscategorized since it was first described by Eugen Bleuler as part of a larger, outdated understanding of schizophrenia in 1911. It was later reclassified as a spectrum in 1994 in the DSM-IV, vastly widening the diagnosis.
And as for Lutnick’s assertion that babies receive countless vaccines at birth: just a handful of diseases are recommended by doctors for immunization at that young age. Babies inherit some antibodies from their mothers during pregnancy from the vaccines that adults receive over the course of their own lives, but those antibodies begin to wear off about a year into the child’s life, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends that children begin their vaccinations for illnesses including polio, diphtheria, the flu, and Hepatitis B before they’re a year old.
Still, Lutnick wasn’t against just handing over American’s private health information to such an ungrounded figure.
“Let’s give him the data,” Lutnick told Collins. “I think it would be pretty cool to give him the data... he just wants data and to prove things are wrong.”
“He had to apologize for tying vaccine questions to what happened in Germany during the Holocaust,” Collins responded.
Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.