Top Trump Adviser Gets Into Terrifying Argument Over Vaccines

During one particularly heated moment with host Kaitlan Collins, Lutnick insisted that vaccines are “not proven,” and shared that he had a more than two-hour conversation with notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr on the issue. Lutnick claimed that Kennedy—who has admitted that his brain has been eaten by worms and who posed a slashed-up dead bear cub in Central Park as a weird practical joke—would like to strip even longstanding vaccines from the market.

That isn’t just an empty threat from a failed presidential candidate: on Monday, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump had promised him “control” of several federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). That level of control implies a cabinet position, which would be difficult to obtain for Kennedy considering that it would require a Senate confirmation. But Lutnick outright rejected the notion that the renowned conspiracy theorist would be handed such a position if Trump returned to power.

“What he explained was when he was born, we had three vaccines,” Lutnick recalled about his conversation with the 70-year-old wannabe politician, before going on to claim that autism rates at the time were “one in 10,000” and falsely insisting that newborns today are given 76 vaccines.